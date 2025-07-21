A long-term love affair with the Jimny

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For what feels like an age, but in reality has been a delightful extended review period, the Suzuki Jimny GLX has graced SHERYL GOLDSTUCK’s driveway.

This little titan has proven itself to be far more than just a compact sport utility vehicle; the Jimny is a companion, a conversation starter, and a true testament to Suzuki’s philosophy of building purposeful, no-nonsense automobiles.

From the moment its distinctive, boxy silhouette appeared, it was clear that the Suzuki Jimny GLX was not interested in blending in. Its unapologetically retro design, complete with round headlamps and a prominent grille, draws admiring glances and a surprising number of thumbs-up from fellow motorists. I loved that fellow Jimny drivers have this code of flashing lights at each other, like belonging to a secret Jimny club.

The 15-inch alloy wheels, shod with chunky 195/80 tyres, hint at its robust capabilities, while the purposeful black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and bumpers offers a practical shield against the inevitable scrapes of adventurous living. The GLX trim adds a touch of refinement with LED projector headlamps and front fog lights, ensuring visibility, no matter the conditions.

Stepping inside, the Jimny GLX presents an interior that is both functional and endearing. While it may not boast plush materials or myriad soft-touch surfaces, every element feels durable and well-considered for its intended purpose. The hard-wearing plastics are easy to clean, a distinct advantage after a muddy trail excursion.

The infotainment system, a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto compatibility, offers all the modern connectivity I require. Automatic climate control ensures a comfortable cabin environment, and the leather-wrapped steering wheel, complete with audio and cruise control buttons, adds a touch of premium feel to the otherwise utilitarian space. The seating position is upright, providing excellent visibility: a crucial asset for navigating both congested city streets and challenging off-road terrain.

However, the door bins or door storage compartments are not practical. I think they are still from the time when people used paper maps and needed somewhere to store them.

This is not a vehicle built for rapid acceleration or effortless high-speed cruising. However, it is important to understand that this is by design. The engine is tuned for durability and efficiency, especially when tackling gradients and uneven surfaces. I learnt to embrace the engine’s rev-happy nature. On longer journeys, a fuel consumption figure in the region of 7 litres per 100 kilometres is achievable, which is commendable for a vehicle with such robust off-road DNA.

The Suzuki Jimny truly shines when the tarmac ends. Its ladder-frame chassis, three-link rigid axle suspension, and generous ground clearance of 210 millimetres are the hallmarks of a proper off-road machine. The AllGrip Pro 4WD system, with its selectable 2WD-High, 4WD-High, and 4WD-Low ranges, provides an impressive level of capability.

Engaging low range transforms the Jimny into an unstoppable mountain goat, capable of scrambling over rocks, through mud, and up steep inclines with remarkable ease. The impressive approach, breakover and departure angles mean that scraping the undercarriage is a rare occurrence.

Hill hold control and hill descent control further enhance its off-road prowess, making challenging terrain less daunting. This vehicle instils a confidence that belies its diminutive stature, encouraging exploration of places other compact sport utility vehicles would dare not venture.

The Suzuki Jimny GLX has been an unadulterated pleasure. It is a vehicle that commands respect, not through sheer power or luxurious appointments, but through its honest, unpretentious, and highly capable nature. This small but mighty machine has carved out a significant space in my heart, proving that some of the joys of life come in the most unexpected, and delightfully robust, packages.

*Pricing for the Suzuki Jimny 5 door starts at R434,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.