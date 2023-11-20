Wheels of the Week: Get going anywhere in the Jimny 5 door

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Suzuki Auto South Africa has rolled out the 5-door Jimny, and it is an experience, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The eagerly anticipated five-door Jimny is an experience to be had by all those who love to Jimny, which can be described as a Jeep experience in a mini.

Adding to the charm of its 5-door counterpart, the new model offers a choice between GL and GLX specifications, paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. All models in the range share the reliable K15B 1.5-liter petrol engine, with the same power as before.

To accommodate the additional doors, the engineers extended the wheelbase of the Jimny, allowing for two rear passenger doors and more room, without compromising off-road capabilities. The overall length increased by 340 mm to 3,820 mm, while other dimensions closely mirror those of the 3-door model. The weight increase for the Jimny 5-door is a mere 105kg.

Externally, the 5-door model retains the iconic Jimny design, maintaining the same front and rear features as the 3-door variant. While the side profile has changed due to the extra doors, the transition was executed with finesse, preserving the Jimny heritage.

The 5-door model features the same square wheel arch extensions, large side mirrors and a large glass house with privacy glass on the rear windows. Integrated drip rails allow for the fitment of heavy-duty roof racks and other outdoor equipment, such as jerry cans and storage boxes. All 5-door models come with 195/80 on/off-road tyres on 15″ alloy wheels, with the spare wheel also fitted with an alloy wheel.

The GLX specification adds leather cladding to the steering wheel, complementing Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio controls with additional buttons for cruise control. The GLX further enhances the infotainment screen from 7″ on the GL to 9″. All versions feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in full colour, displaying images from the reverse camera on the infotainment screen.

While driving through dry riverbeds in Botswana, where connectivity was non-existent, I was still able to listen to my favourite music through the infotainment system, despite wireless Android Auto needing a connection. Having a cable connection made it less complicated to connect. I was also able to connect via Bluetooth without a cable.

When it comes to space and convenience, the 5-door Jimny strikes the right balance. The rear doors facilitate ease of ingress and egress, and there are additional assist grips for the two rear passengers. For overlanders seeking extra space for equipment, the 5-door model proves ideal. The two back seats fold forward, creating more space.

The Jimny features the AllGrip system, called AllGrip Pro, amplifying the capabilities of the four-wheel-drive system with electronic assistance. This includes selective braking on wheels with no traction, emulating a traditional differential lock. All 5-door models come standard with hill descent control, hill assist, and brake assistance.

Suzuki maintains its commitment to safety with Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ABS brakes, side-impact beams in all doors, and three-point seatbelts for all four seats. Both rear seats are equipped with ISOFIX child-seat anchors. GL-specification includes two airbags, while GLX-models boast six, including front-side airbags and curtain airbags that run the length of the cabin. Central locking, a digital immobiliser, and rear parking sensors are standard across all models.

Pricing for the Suzuki 5 door Jimny starts at R429,000.