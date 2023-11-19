The eye-candy Mahindra XUV grabs attention

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

This subcompact Mahindra XUV 300 has an eye-catching design, feature-packed interior and competitive pricing writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The XUV 300 boasts a sporty and aggressive exterior that’s bound to grab attention, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, and sharp headlights. Its elevated ground clearance adds to its road presence, giving it a commanding look.

Inside, the XUV 300 offers a spacious and comfortable cabin with well-designed features. The interior is adorned with premium touches like a soft-touch dashboard, leather seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The cargo space is slightly on the small side.

Equipped with a variety of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, and cruise control, the XUV 300 does not compromise on convenience. Safety features like dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and with an EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), further enhance its appeal.

One of the most interesting safety features on the XUV 300, is the alert of wheel direction. If the wheels of the vehicle are not positioned straight, then a warning comes up on the dashboard display to indicate the direction the wheels are facing.

The touchscreen infotainment system allows for an easy cabled connection to a navigation app via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This means you never need to worry about getting lost on the potholed roads of South Africa. The console has two USB-C ports. One is purely for charging while the other is for charging and connecting to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the XUV 300 offers two engine options—a 1.2-liter petrol engine or a 1.5-liter diesel engine, both powerful and fuel-efficient, with a 6-gear transmission. I got 23,7 km to one litre of petrol on the highway and 15,6 km to one litre of petrol for in town driving. The car delivers a smooth ride and handles well, contributing to an overall positive driving experience.

What sets the XUV 300 apart is its competitive pricing, making it a strong contender in the SUV market. Pricing starts at R267 999.