Jimny is a bold presence

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

From the moment its distinctive, boxy silhouette comes into view, it is clear that the Suzuki Jimny GLX has no desire to blend into the crowd, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Jimny has an unapologetically retro design, complete with iconic round headlamps and a proud upright grille. That in itself attracts admiring glances and an impressive number of thumbs-up from fellow motorists. But one of the most delightful aspects of driving a Jimny is the unspoken camaraderie between owners, often marked by a friendly flash of headlights that signals membership in the exclusive Jimny club.

The fifteen-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in chunky 195/80 tyres, hint at the rugged adventures that lie ahead. Black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and bumpers acts as a practical suit of armour against the inevitable scrapes of outdoor life. The GLX trim adds a touch of sophistication, with LED projector headlamps and front fog lights ensuring excellent visibility in all conditions.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Ruggedly refined interior

Stepping inside feels like entering a cabin that is equal parts charming and functional. There are no delicate finishes here; instead, everything feels robust and ready for adventure. The hard-wearing plastics are easy to clean, which is a blessing after muddy trails or dusty back roads.

Despite its tough personality, the Jimny GLX comes impressively equipped:

Modern technology: A seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto keeps me connected all the time.

Climate control: Automatic air conditioning maintains comfort regardless of the temperature outside.

Premium touches: A leather-wrapped steering wheel adds a subtle sense of luxury.

Commanding driving position: The upright seating provides outstanding visibility, ideal for both city traffic and off-road exploration.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

A quirky detail remains the slim door storage compartments, which appear better suited to folded maps than modern water bottles. It is a charming reminder of the Jimny’s old-school roots.

The thrill of the off-road journey

The Jimny is not built for high-speed thrills, but it excels exactly where it matters most. The engine is tuned for durability and character, encouraging one to explore its rev range rather than rush from place to place. On the open road, achieving fuel consumption of around 7 litres per 100 kilometres is entirely realistic, which is impressive for such a rugged vehicle.

The true magic begins once the tar ends. Off-road, the Jimny feels unstoppable. Its ladder-frame chassis and three-link rigid axle suspension allow it to glide over obstacles with remarkable composure.

What makes it an off-road legend:

Ground clearance: A generous 210 millimetres for tackling rough terrain.

AllGrip Pro 4WD system: Seamless switching between 2WD-High, 4WD-High, and 4WD-Low.

Low-range gearing: Transforms the Jimny into a mountain goat that crawls over rocks, mud, and steep climbs.

Excellent geometry: Outstanding approach, breakover, and departure angles minimise the risk of scraping.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Hill descent control and hill hold assist further enhance confidence, especially on steep or slippery trails. The Jimny encourages exploration in places where much larger and more expensive SUVs would hesitate.

Living with the Suzuki Jimny GLX is pure motoring joy. It does not attempt to impress with brute power or lavish luxury. It wins hearts through honesty, character, and astonishing off-road capability. This small but mighty adventurer proves that the most memorable journeys often come from the most unexpected machines.

*Pricing for the Suzuki Jimny 5 Door GLX starts at R487,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.