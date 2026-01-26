JMC bakkie prices pitched for sales volume

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

JMC is officially back in South Africa, and this time it is not tiptoeing in, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

JMC has revealed its full local vehicle model range and pricing, marking a bold new chapter under the distribution of Salvador Caetano South Africa. It is a vigorous relaunch, with fresh energy, sharper focus, and a lineup ready to tackle the bakkie market.

JMC, or Jiangling Motors Corporation Limited, has gone through a complete strategic revitalisation. It is rebuilding the brand experience from the ground up. Upgraded dealership standards, stronger aftersales support, and a refined product range are all part of the plan. The goal is to roll out 40 JMC dealerships nationwide by the end of 2026, ensuring that customers across South Africa will have easy access to sales, servicing, and support.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Leading the charge in this launch phase are the JMC Vigus Single Cab and Double Cab, both offered in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. They are joined by the Carrying Plus, which arrives in three different body guises to suit various business needs. JMC is clearly aiming to cover all bases.

More important, it is aiming at serious sales volume, given its pricing strategy (see below).

Of course, the real fun begins behind the wheel, especially in the JMC Vigus 4X4. I had the opportunity to be a passenger while Thami Masemola put the Vigus 4X4 through its paces in an off-roading experience at the Lion Park. There is something wonderfully surreal about the vehicle being engaged into low-range while knowing a lion lazily stretches in the distance. It is not the average off-road route, but it is a good place to appreciate just how capable this bakkie is.

The Vigus 4X4 tackled uneven tracks, loose gravel, rocky sections, and deep ruts with aplomb. The four-wheel-drive system delivered good traction, keeping the vehicle stable and composed even when the terrain tried its best to be dramatic. Ground clearance proved more than sufficient, allowing us to glide over obstacles that would have other vehicles scraping nervously underneath. The suspension soaked up bumps with ease, making the ride feel controlled rather than bone-rattling.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

What stood out most was how approachable the off-road experience felt. This is not a bakkie that demands expert-level skill to enjoy its capabilities. Engaging the 4X4 system was easy, and the Vigus responded accordingly.

Back on smoother roads, the Vigus settled into a comfortable and smooth drive, proving that rugged does not have to mean rough. It balances workhorse toughness with everyday usability, making it just as suitable for weekday duties as it is for weekend escapes.

*Pricing for the JMC line-up is as follows:

Model Specification Price excluding VAT Price including VAT JMC Vigus Single Cab 4X2 MT R260,783 R299,900 JMC Vigus Double Cab 4×2 AT R382,522 R439,900 JMC Vigus Double Cab 4×4 AT R434,696 R499,900 JMC Carrying Plus Chassis Cab R299,900 R344,885 JMC Carrying Plus Dropside R347,739 R399,900 JMC Carrying Plus Box Van R365,130 R419,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.