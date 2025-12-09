What to expect from Jetour T1

Photo courtesy Jetour.

The Jetour T1 compact SUV is set to make for a fun adventure when it arrives for the holidays, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

When the Jetour T1 arrives in my driveway this December for a long-term review, I expect a compact SUV that feels like it has been built to impress. I already have a good sense of the kind of experience that awaits me, and I am eager to dive into the details the moment I take the wheel.

From what I know of the Jetour T1 range, I can expect one of two turbocharged petrol engines. The entry-level version uses a 1.5-litre turbo unit paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It is designed to offer smooth, efficient everyday driving, especially on busy urban routes. The higher-spec models use a 2.0-litre turbo engine with a stronger output and an intelligent four-wheel-drive system.

It is this 4WD system that I am most curious about. It uses a series of sensors to analyse road conditions and direct power where needed. There are multiple driving modes, including settings for sand, mud, and snow, as well as a more assertive sport mode. If I receive a 4WD version, I plan to test how quickly the system reacts to surface changes, especially on uneven or gravel roads, or even driving on any road in the suburbs of South Africa.

Inside, the Jetour T1 promises to be high-tech for its segment. The centrepiece is a large portrait-style touchscreen, which in upper trims measures an impressive 15.6 inches. This display manages infotainment, navigation, settings and vehicle functions. I expect generous processing power behind it, with smooth graphics, quick menu transitions, and minimal lag.

Smartphone connectivity should be well taken care of, with wireless or wired integration options, Bluetooth, and multiple USB-C ports. Higher-spec models also include a fast wireless charging pad, which will certainly be put to work during my review.

The cabin materials should add to the sense of modernity. In premium trims, I expect ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-layer acoustic glass that reduces outside noise. These small touches make long journeys more pleasant, and I am particularly eager to see how quiet the cabin feels on rougher roads.

In terms of safety, the Jetour T1 aims to be more than just compliant. I expect multiple airbags, tyre-pressure monitoring and a reinforced high-strength steel structure.

The driver-assistance features will be key to my evaluation. Depending on the trim I receive, I may find systems such as blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking. These features are becoming more common, but their effectiveness still varies dramatically.

One feature I am particularly looking forward to testing is the multi-angle camera system. A 360-degree surround view makes parking far easier, especially in the tightly packed parking bays. If the system includes transparent-chassis imaging or expanded views for off-road manoeuvring, I will certainly put that to the test as well.

My primary focus will be on how well the technology in the T1 integrates into daily use. Does the infotainment system feel intuitive? Does the 4WD system react quickly enough to inspire confidence? Is the ride quality comfortable without sacrificing stability? And does the refinement match the cabin’s tech-heavy ambitions? I look forward to sharing how it performs once I have spent real time behind the wheel, during a long-term review.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.