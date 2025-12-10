Here are the Car of the Year semi-finalists 

Image courtesy COTY.

Of 55 new models that qualified for the 2026 COTY competition, 30 have made it to the penultimate round.

The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has announced the long-awaited semi-finalists for the 40th edition of the prestigious 2026 Car of the Year (COTY) competition, held annually since 1986.

With the 2026 COTY competition kicking off in early November this year, the announcement of the 25 jurors for the 2026 competition, hosted by Old Mutual Insure as title sponsor, has sparked intense excitement among competitors who launched new vehicles in 2025. GadgetWheels editor Sheryl Goldstuck serves on the jury for the third time.

“It is a tremendous honour to be part of this significant milestone in SAGMJ’s annual COTY competition, which has become a widely recognised name among the motoring public and the broader automotive industry,” says Thami Masemola, chairman of the COTY competition since 2024. “For the 2026 competition, the stakes are higher than ever, driven by intense rivalry for the hearts and minds of South African car buyers.”

For the 2026 COTY competition, 55 vehicles launched in 2025 qualify. The entries span compact hatchbacks, family SUVs, performance saloons and bakkies. The surge in new-energy vehicles entering the South African market in 2025 has further expanded options, giving prospective customers an unprecedented, spoilt-for-choice selection.

Image courtesy COTY.

The 30 semi-finalists for the 2026 South African Car of the Year (COTY) competition, in alphabetical order, are:

Alfa Romeo Junior Audi A5 Audi RS Q8 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BYD Dolphin Surf BYD Shark Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV Chery Tiggo 9 GWM Haval H7 Honda Amaze Hyundai Alcazar Hyundai Santa Fe Jaecoo J5 Jetour T2 Land Rover Defender OCTA Leapmotor C10 REEV Lexus GX Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Mercedes-AMG E53 Hybrid Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E MG Cyberster MG ZS Pro MINI Aceman Omoda C7 Opel Grandland Renault Duster Suzuki Dzire Volkswagen Golf 1.4TSI Volkswagen Tayron Volvo EX90

Presodhini Naicker, executive of marketing and communication at Old Mutual Insure, said: “The announcement of the COTY semi-finalists is always a heartwarming and exciting period. It represents the very best of innovation, engineering and safety in the South African automotive landscape.

“As Old Mutual Insure, our partnership with the Car of the Year competition is rooted in showcasing and encouraging the advancement of safer, more excellent vehicles; a commitment that ultimately benefits all our customers on the road.

Image courtesy COTY.

The 2026 COTY competition features a mix of traditional and emerging Eastern brands, with many new entrants joining or returning to the South African market. In such a competitive landscape, securing a place on the semi-finalist list of the annual COTY competition is an achievement in itself.

Masemola says: “Each year, the competition intensifies with new technology, improved safety, and enhanced user experience, providing meaningful benefits to owners of vehicles across all sizes, from small cars to larger models.”

In January 2026, the COTY Jury will select finalists from the semi-finalist list. They will then conduct an intensive two-day testing process in March, scoring each contender to determine category winners and ultimately crown the overall winner of the prestigious 2026 South African Car of the Year competition. The winners will be announced in May 2026.