Star Wars gamers must wait a little longer

The new game in the iconic franchise, ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’, originally scheduled for last Friday, will arrive at the end of April.

When the official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was unveiled at the Game Awards in December, fans were promised a release date of 17 March 2023. You may have noticed that the date came and went without the new game.

The highly-anticipated title from Respawn Entertainment, EA, and Lucasfilm Games will, instead, be released on 28 April.

EA said in a statement recently: “In order for the team to hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve, we have added six crucial weeks to our release schedule – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28.”

In short, don’t hold your breath. They may just need a little more time. But it should be worth the wait.

The trailer offered a first look at gameplay, showcasing Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) as a stronger and more experienced Jedi Knight while setting up the threats that await him. The veteran team at Respawn Entertainment said it was developing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for the latest generation of gaming hardware to deliver action-packed Jedi combat with the deepest exploration and cinematic gameplay in the series.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way,” said Respawn game director,Stig Asmussen. “Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire’s constant pursuit. With trusty companion BD-1 by his side, he joins forces with new and old allies to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna (Noshir Dalal) and former crew member Cere Junda (Debra Wilson). With new traversal options such as an ascension cable to reach new heights and the ability to tame and ride creatures, Cal has many ways to navigate the perils he will face as he explores both familiar and new worlds across the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor also introduces numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay, including Dual Lightsabers for lightning fast gameplay and a new Crossguard stance, that brings a measured, but hard-hitting combat option to help Cal defeat threats standing in his way – from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches in retail and digital storefronts on X for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via the EA app, Steam and Epic Games Store for $69.99.