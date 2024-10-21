Jamaican music icons lead ‘One Drum’ EP

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Stephen Marley and Buju Banton kick off the release with their song ‘Stop Stressing’.

One Drum is an EP that celebrates the cultural ties that unite Africa and its diaspora. Leading the project is the song Stop Stressing – a collaboration between Jamaican music icons Stephen Marley and Buju Banton. The Grammy Award-winning artists are known for pioneering modern Jamaican music, with Marley continuing his father Bob Marley’s legacy.

Stop Stressing, a blend of Afrobeat and reggae, is produced by South African musical pioneer and multi-Grammy award-winning producer Gordon “The Commissioner” Williams. The song delivers a message of resilience and positivity.

One Drum features global talent from reggae royalty, Afrobeat icons, and rising stars in Afrohouse and Amapiano. It includes artists Flavour, The Scorpion Kings, under the production of Oskido and Gordon “The Commissioner” Williams.

The song Besa by Kenyan artist Sofiya Nzau is featured in two versions, namely Afrohouse and Amapiano.

“The energy behind Besa is about freedom, joy, and the beat of Africa’s heart,” says Nzau. “I wanted the song to capture the essence of who we are while making people dance.”

The One Drum EP features the following tracks:

Stop Stressing – Stephen Marley, Commissioner Gordon, Buju Banton. Let’s Dance – Flavour, OSKIDO, Olodum, X-Wise. Afro Wave – OSKIDO, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Olodum, Tman Xpress, Phila Dlozi. Besa (Amapiano Version) – OSKIDO, Sofiya Nzau, Olodum, X-Wise. Coming Home – Stephen Marley, Thee Legacy, Commissioner Gordon, Jo Mersa Marley, Sammy Jo, Zion Marley. Kontrola – Reine Ablaa, OSKIDO, Ze2, X-Wise. Esa (House Mix) – OSKIDO, Sofiya Nzau, Olodum, X-Wise. Stop Stressing (Amapiano Version) – Stephen Marley, OSKIDO, Commissioner Gordon, X-Wise.