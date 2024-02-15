‘One Love’ bursts into theatres

Celebrate the life and music of Bob Marley who touched generations with his message of love and harmony in cinemas, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Bob Marley: One Love takes viewers back to the golden age of reggae. This biopic provides insight into the rise of the “King of Reggae”, showing Bob Marley’s journey from childhood to the peak of his musical career. The movie is currently screening at Ster Kinekor and NuMetro.

The film explores Marley’s early days with The Wailers, the group’s evolution into “Bob Marley and the Wailers”, and their international recognition following the success of hits like I Shot the Sheriff.

The movie predominantly emphasises Marley’s message of love, unity, and social justice rather than delving deeply into his personal life. While this approach is commendable, some may find themselves wishing for a more comprehensive exploration of the man behind the music, including his struggles and challenges.

The movie, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, captures the vibrant energy of Jamaica and the electrifying live performances.

However, the portrayal of Marley, by Terence Winter, did a great job depicting much of Marley’s character and personal life, focusing more on love, religion and politics as well as the messages he wanted to convey across the world, and spreading love and unity through his music.

One Love may not be essential viewing for every reggae enthusiast, especially those seeking a fresh perspective on Marley’s life. However, for those looking for a nostalgic journey fuelled by powerful music, this biopic offers an enjoyable experience. While it may not break new ground, it serves as a fitting tribute to the enduring legacy of Bob Marley, leaving audiences with a sense of appreciation for his contributions to music and culture.

The movie featured his most notable songs like No Woman No Cry, Exodus, Could You Be Loved, Coming in from the Cold, Jamming, and Redemption Song. Besides featuring his songs Marley’s political and religious life was also featured in the movie. It kept on taking us back to his childhood memories and the kind of relationship he had with his father.

The movie also depicted the kind of relationship he had with his wife (Rita Marley) who was also the member of the group “Bob Marley and the Wailers” and the love he had for his kids until passed on in 1987.The movie stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Bob Marley, Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, James Norton as Chris Blackwell. Produced by Robert Teitel and distributed by Paramount pictures and was released on 14 February.