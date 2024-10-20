Fight thy neighbour

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Neighbors: Suburban Warfare’, players use improvised household items as weapons against unneighbourly players.

In the upcoming game Neighbors: Suburban Warfare, the peaceful town of Heartsville becomes a chaotic battleground in which players turn everyday household items into improvised weapons. These include frying pans, vacuum cleaners, and golf clubs.

Gameplay

Lobbies in this team-based player-versus-player game accommodate up to eight participants, each selecting from eight characters with distinct abilities and items. Choices include Kevin, the mischievous troublemaker armed with a slingshot, and Doreen, the elderly resident who uses oven mitts as boxing gloves.

There are five different houses, each with specific strengths and weaknesses. Players compete by attacking rival homes with makeshift weapons while fortifying their own with traps and barricades.

Homes and weapons can be upgraded using resources gathered throughout the game. Players unlock new hobbies, perks, and cosmetic items as they progress.

Development and Early Access

The release date for Neighbors, developed by Invisible Walls, has not been announced yet. However, one can request access to playtest it on Steam.

“Neighbors: Suburban Warfare is at its heart a chaotic, fun multiplayer, but it’s elevated to new heights if players work together and communicate,” says David Jean Heldager, CEO of Invisible Walls.

“We’ve played hours upon hours internally and never ran out of fun things to do, and we’d like to invite all players that are interested to join our Discord where we organise community playtests or wishlist the game on Steam!”