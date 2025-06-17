Jaecoo plug-in hybrid SUV arrives in SA

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The luxuriously equipped car is packed with advanced safety tech, and offers 90 km of electric-only range, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Jaecoo’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the J7 SHS, was formally unveiled in South Africa last Monday (9 June) by Brand O&J, the division of Chery that houses Jaecoo and Omoda cars.

It is also the second model to bear the Jaecoo nameplate in South Africa, following the 2024 local launch of the J7 1.6 litre with a petrol-only engine, in three trims.

The J7 SHS is powered by a petrol engine assisted by an electric motor. The 18.3 kWh battery provides an all-electric range (AER) of 90 km, while the combined driving range of 1,200+ km enables long distances to be covered without the need to refuel constantly.

I had the honour of being the first motoring journalist in South Africa to test drive both editions – the petrol version in April last year and the Plug-n hybrid vehicle (PHEV) in April this year.

I described the J7 PHEV as sounding like something a cool secret agent would drive and, after spending quality time it, I half expected it to sprout wings and transform into a submarine.

The bottom line of the review was that the J7 is not the run-of-the-mill SUV. It boasts a bold, almost futuristic design. Think sharp lines, a prominent grille that seems to say, “I am saving the planet,” and a generally robust stance that hints at its off-road ability. The interior continues this theme with a premium feel, featuring leather-clad surfaces and a massive infotainment screen that could rival a smart television.

Driving the J7 PHEV was a surprisingly engaging experience. The electric motor provided instant torque, meaning acceleration was brisk and smooth. The transition between electric and petrol power was seamless, so much so that I barely noticed it happening.

(Read my full review here: Wheels of the Week: Secret agent on the roads of SA)

Brand O&J provided the following details of the new car:

Under the bonnet is a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine which, together with the electric motor, produces combined outputs of 255 kW and 525 N.m of torque, resulting in responsive acceleration. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The J7 SHS will offer four drive modes: Sport, Eco, and Standard.

With a maximum DC charging speed of up to 40 kW, the J7 SHS supports fast charging when used with compatible DC chargers. The 18.3 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery pack can replenish itself from 30-80% in just 20 minutes.

Sharing its bold yet sophisticated styling with the standard J7, the SHS derivative distinguishes itself with model-specific 19-inch alloy wheels and ‘PHEV’ badging on the tailgate. The J7 SHS benefits from LED head- and taillights, as well as a standard panoramic sunroof. The newcomer will be available in a choice of paint finishes:

Moonlight Silver

Carbon Black

Olive Grey

Khaki White

As befitting an SUV from the Brand O&J stable, the J7 SHS is generously equipped, offering a host of luxury features as standard. Occupants are seated on black leather upholstery, with the front passengers benefiting from both seat heating and ventilation, as well as electric adjustment – six-way for the driver and four-way for the passenger. Dual-zone climate control and a refrigerated centre armrest are also included, along with ambient lighting to create a more personalised environment within the cabin.

The J7 SHS also offers several practical and convenient features, including keyless entry and push-button start, a second-row centre armrest, a cargo area cover that conceals a 500 L boot, and a parcel shelf that cleverly converts into a projector screen. Folding down the 60:40 split rear bench avails even more space, with a total of 1265 L available for carrying larger items. The tailgate is electrically operated for greater ease of use.

Positioned in front of the driver is a 10.25-inch LCD cluster that displays all relevant and necessary information. At the centre of the fascia sits a 14.8-inch touchscreen, which controls various vehicle functions – including wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and the built-in satellite navigation system. An eight-speaker Sony sound system delivers a clear and crisp listening experience, while a 50-watt wireless charger with integrated ventilation enables rapid charging of mobile devices while keeping them cool. Naturally, most functions can also be operated via voice control.

The J7 SHS comes equipped with Jaecoo’s full suite of standard safety features, including over 16 ADAS technologies, including:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automatic Emergency Braking – Vehicle, Pedestrian & Bicycle Recognition (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane-Keep Assist (LKA)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross-Traffic Assist with Braking (RCTA)

Rear Traffic Alert (RTA)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Intelligent High Beam Control (IHC)

A 540-degree camera system, along with front and rear parking sensors, further assists with everyday manoeuvrability, helping to make tight urban parking safer and more convenient.

Additionally, the J7 SHS is equipped with dual front, front side, and side curtain airbags, along with a front-centre airbag positioned between the front seats to prevent front occupants from colliding in a side-impact crash. These advanced safety features played a key role in securing the J7 SHS a five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash safety tests.

“The launch of the J7 SHS marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainable mobility,” said Hans Greyling, general manager for Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa. “As Jaecoo’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, it reflects our ongoing investment in future-forward technologies that reduce emissions without compromising performance or comfort.”

With its 90 km electric range, advanced safety systems, and refined interior, the J7 SHS is designed to meet the evolving needs of South African drivers who want more efficient choices, without sacrificing the driving experience they expect from a modern SUV.

The full Jaecoo J7 line-up has also been renewed with feature upgrades to better meet local demand. Notably, the Vortex trim level now includes a standard panoramic sunroof in response to customer demands. With the refresh, the J7 is available in four specification levels across two powertrain types: internal combustion engine (ICE) and the newly launched SHS (Super Hybrid System).

Pricing for the full J7 range is as follows:

Trim Level Pricing J7 Vortex R519,900 (R499,900 for June) J7 Glacier R579,900 J7 Inferno R679,900 J7 SHS R689,900

The Jaecoo J7 SHS is backed by a comprehensive after-sales support package. This includes a five-year/75,000 km service plan, a seven-year/200,000 km warranty, a 10-year/200,000 km warranty for certain electric drive unit components, a 10-year/1 million km engine warranty, and a new industry-leading 10-year/unlimited km power battery pack warranty (for the first owner, reverting to 10 years/200,000 km for subsequent owners. Buyers also receive seven years of roadside assistance, offering added peace of mind and enhanced ownership value.