Wheels of the Week: Secret agent on the road

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV has not officially launched in South Africa, but SHERYL GOLDSTUCK was fortunate enough to be one of the first to try it out.

The Jaecoo J7 PHEV sounds like something a cool secret agent would drive and, honestly, after spending some quality time with this plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, I am half expecting it to sprout wings and transform into a submarine.

The J7 is not the run-of-the-mill SUV. It boasts a bold, almost futuristic design. Think sharp lines, a prominent grille that seems to say, “I am saving the planet,” and a generally robust stance that hints at its off-road ability. The interior continues this theme with a premium feel, featuring leather-clad surfaces and a massive infotainment screen that could rival a smart television.

The “PHEV” (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) part of the Jaecoo J7 is where the magic happens. The J7 combines a petrol engine with an electric motor and a battery pack, giving the best of both worlds.

Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For daily commutes, I could rely on electric power, gliding silently and smugly past the petrol stations. The all-electric range is respectable, meaning those short trips to the shops or to events will not cost a cent in fuel. Then, when adventure calls (perhaps a weekend escape to the Magaliesberg?), the petrol engine kicks in, providing the range and power needed without any range anxiety. It is like having cake and eating it too, except the cake is clean energy and the eating part is guilt-free driving.

Driving the J7 PHEV is a surprisingly engaging experience. The electric motor provides instant torque, meaning acceleration is brisk and smooth. The transition between electric and petrol power is seamless, so much so that I barely noticed it happening.

Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The steering is well-weighted, offering a good balance between responsiveness and comfort, and the suspension does a decent job of soaking up those infamous Gauteng road imperfections. While it is not a sports car, despite being the secret agent on the road, it handles corners with confidence and feels planted on the road. The quiet electric mode makes those early morning drives a serene experience.

The Jaecoo J7’s massive infotainment screen is a portal to the digital world of wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Apple CarPlay: For the fruit-loving folks out there, CarPlay is its usual intuitive self. The familiar iPhone iOS interface pops up on the big screen when it is connected. Navigation through Apple Maps or Waze is easy, Siri is ready to answer every command (or misinterpret them hilariously), and music and podcast libraries are easily accessible. The integration is generally smooth, and the clear icons are easy to navigate while keeping eyes mostly on the road.

Android Auto: For Android aficionados, Google’s offering is equally impressive. Connect an Android device and be greeted with a user-friendly interface that prioritises navigation through Google Maps (which, let us be honest, is often the gold standard). Google Assistant is the co-pilot, ready to handle calls, messages, and music requests. The layout is clean and functional, and the voice commands are generally accurate. Android Auto also tends to offer a bit more customisation in terms of widgets and app selection, which some users might appreciate.

Photo SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Verdict: Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto perform admirably in the Jaecoo J7. The experience largely comes down to personal preference and the ecosystem one is already invested in. Both offer excellent navigation, media control, and communication features. The responsiveness on the J7’s screen is good for both, and the large display real estate makes using either system a pleasant experience.

Beyond the technology and the powertrain, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV offers a practical and spacious interior. There is ample room for passengers in the back, and the boot is generous for all the spy equipment, easily swallowing luggage for a weekend getaway or the weekly grocery haul. The build quality feels solid, and the materials used throughout the cabin give a sense of durability.

While the PHEV system is clever, maximising the electric range requires a bit of planning and consistent charging.

However, overall, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV is a compelling package. It offers a stylish design, a comfortable and well-equipped interior, and the fuel-saving benefits of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It is a car that manages to be both sophisticated and adventurous, perfect for navigating the urban jungle of Gauteng while still being ready for a bushveld escape.