Ford smart tech goes with the Territory

The new 5-seater SUV, which goes on sale in the second quarter of this year, balances technology, and style, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The new Ford Territory will arrive in Ford showrooms in South Africa during the second quarter of 2024. A 5-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV), it will come in three models, each powered by a 1.8-litre EcoBoost petrol engine producing 138kW and 318Nm.

“The new Ford Territory was built for young, smart, and connected customers,” says Doreen Mashinini, general manager for Marketing at Ford South Africa. “It has a modern design and advanced technology features that deliver an exciting and progressive customer experience.

“Our design team focused on three key areas that we felt were important for our customers when designing the new Territory. It had to have a commanding presence on the road, a sense of spaciousness inside, and smart technology that was integrated into the design.”

Mashinini says. The Territory will be an important new volume seller for Ford, slotting in between the Everest and Puma.

Maurizio Tocco, chief designer of the Ford Territory, says the goal with the Territory’s design was to create a commanding, forward-moving form that expresses energy and strength while providing space and comfort.

“The strong, full-width signature frontal graphics and strong stance work together to give our vehicles a confident presence,” he says.

The elements in the body and rear of the vehicle emphasize 3D floating graphics. LED lighting technology is used for the headlamps and 3D taillights.

Designers also worked to create a modern and spacious cabin in which technology is seamlessly integrated.

“We wanted the new Territory’s interior to feel spacious, luxurious, and smart,” says Emily Lai, colour and materials manager for the Ford Territory. “We achieved this through the coast-to-coast design of the instrument panel, high-tech digital instrument cluster and touchscreen, roomy interior, and soft-touch materials.”

This includes a panoramic display that integrates a 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster on the Titanium model, or a seven-inch TFT cluster with primary analogue gauges on the Ambiente and Trend. All models have a 12.3-inch landscape orientated infotainment touchscreen nestled into the soft-touch instrument panel. It can be operated by the user’s finger or a rotary controller on the centre console.

The double-deck console houses wireless phone charging pads on the Trend and Titanium models.

The Territory is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged EcoBoost petrol engine that produces 138kW of power and 318Nm of torque.

The EcoBoost engine has Auto Start Stop across the range, an advanced seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), gear selection with a rotary e-Shifter in the centre console, and an electronic parking brake.

Drive is delivered to the front wheels with four Selectable Drive Modes available, comprising Normal, Eco, Sport, or Mountain. Driver assist technologies include Hill Launch Assist and Hill Descent Control for control on steep gradients.

Ford provided the following information on the Model range:

Ambiente

Despite being the most affordable model in the Territory range, the Ambiente has an impressive list of standard features. This includes smart key Passive Entry and Passive Start (PEPS), which is supported by a Thatcham-grade alarm system and immobiliser.

The driver’s seat has six-way manual adjustment, with four-way adjustment for the front passenger seat. The steering wheel is also reach and height adjustable, allowing the driver to achieve the ideal driving position. Privacy glass adds a further level of sophistication and comfort for second-row occupants, along with the inclusion of a rear air vent as standard.

A six-speaker Bluetooth audio system is integrated into the 12.3-inch centre touchscreen that provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, complemented by convenient steering wheel-mounted audio controls. Three USB ports are provided up front along with an additional USB port at the rear.

Cruise control makes long trips an absolute breeze, while rear parking sensors assist with reverse parking.

On the safety front, all Territory models are equipped with Electronic Stability Control with Traction Control, Emergency Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control and Ford’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A total of six airbags are provided, comprising dual front side, and curtain airbags.

Trend

The Trend steps things up a couple of notches when it comes to comfort and convenience. Customers will appreciate the electric-powered tailgate that takes the hassle out of accessing the load compartment when your hands are full. Other noteworthy exterior features include automatic headlamp activation, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and “Follow Me Home” lighting.

The cabin gains a more upmarket edge with the high-quality vinyl seat trim and leatherette multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone electronic climate control in place of the manual air-conditioning found on the Ambiente, plus a wireless charger, one-touch driver’s window, integrated reversing camera and electrochromatic rearview mirror.

Titanium

In line with its range-topping status, the Territory Titanium boasts a features list second to none. Externally it is distinguished by striking 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, along with a classy chrome finish for the door handles in place of full colour coding. The side mirrors are heated and have a power-folding function plus convenient puddle lamps, and front parking sensors are added.

The upmarket positioning is further reinforced as soon as you enter the cabin, which features full leather trim for the seats and steering wheel. Additionally, the driver’s seat provides 10-way power adjustment, with four-way power adjustment for the front passenger seat. The spacious ambience is further reinforced by the powered twin-panel panoramic moonroof and multi-colour LED ambient lighting.

A 12.3-inch liquid-crystal display (LCD) instrument cluster reinforces the high-tech appeal in combination with the similarly sized infotainment touchscreen, while the audio system boasts a total of eight speakers.

The Titanium is equipped with Ford’s comprehensive advanced driver assistance package which includes the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Change Assist. Additionally, there is a Traffic Jam Assistant, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Adaptive Cruise Control among the standout features.

* Pricing for the Territory will start from R 610,000 including VAT.