The Isuzu workhorse goes on an adventure

It’s an adventure when you test the rugged Isuzu MU-X mid-size SUV off-road, and a comfort zone on-road, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Isuzu MU-X (3.0 Ddi 4×4 LSE)MU is not winning any beauty contests, but it has got a bold and functional design that screams “let’s get dirty.” With high ground clearance, chunky fenders, and a prominent grille, it looks like it can tackle any terrain you throw at it. While some might find the boxy design a bit utilitarian, it commands respect on the road.

The cabin of this rugged vehicle is large and spacious. It offers seating for seven, making it a great choice for families or adventurous friend groups. The front seats are comfortable and supportive, even on long journeys. The second row is roomy enough for adults, and the third row, while perhaps a bit snug for grown-ups on long trips, is perfect for kids. The materials are durable, basic and feel well-built to withstand messy adventures.

Technology-wise, the MU-X keeps things simple. You will not find a giant touchscreen or flashy digital displays here. Instead, it focuses on user-friendly features like a clear infotainment system with cabled Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, and a physical button layout for climate control and the infotainment system. This can be a bit cumbersome when driving through difficult conditions and not knowing which way to turn the button to get what you want.

Some of the standard safety features include: Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Brake-Assist System (BAS), Brake-Override Accelerator (BOA), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with traction control, Hill-Start Assist (HSA) and Hill-Descent Control (HDC), trailer sway control and cruise control.

Hitting the trails is where the MU-X truly shines. The 3.0-liter diesel engine provides ample power, especially at low revs, making it perfect for crawling over rocks or navigating steep inclines. The four-wheel-drive system with a locking rear differential is like a trusty sidekick, giving you the confidence to conquer any terrain. And let us not forget the impressive towing capacity – this Isuzu can haul your gear for that weekend camping trip or your boat down to the rive with ease.

But remember, with great off-road capability comes a bit of compromise. The MU-X’s suspension is on the stiffer side, which can make for a bumpier ride on paved roads. It is a big vehicle and taking corners or parking can be a squeeze. The rugged workhorse does not get thirsty too often. Fuel consumption is on a par with other vehicles this size.

If you crave a reliable and capable SUV that can take you further off the beaten path than most, and prioritise functionality over fancy features, then the MU-X is a champ. The MU-X is a fantastic choice for adventurous families, off-road enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a tough and dependable SUV that can handle whatever you throw at it.