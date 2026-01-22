JAC puts new bakkie on SA roads

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The T6 2.0L CTi 1-tonne single-cab is designed to deliver fuel efficiency suited to the needs of large-scale transport fleet operations.

JAC Motors recently launched the T6 single-cab in left-hand-drive markets and is now rolling it out globally in right-hand-drive regions, including South Africa.

The T6 2.0L CTi 1-tonne single-cab bakkie has a starting price of R299,900. The vehicle is powered by a JAC 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, also used in the T8 since 2023.

A key requirement across the new markets was a fuel-efficient engine capable of withstanding demanding conditions of large-scale transport fleet operations in harsh environments.

“Our new T6 single-cab workhorse is a rugged, value-for-money all-rounder, combining comfort with a proven, fuel-efficient turbo-diesel engine,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, JAC Motors South Africa CEO. “Its versatility suits urban, open-road and demanding fleet applications, meeting transport operators’ and entrepreneurs’ needs for durability, dependability and low maintenance costs.”

A rugged workhorse

The T6 is powered by a 2.0-litre direct-injection common-rail turbo-diesel engine with an intercooler and electrical variable geometry turbocharger (EVGT), producing 102kW at 3,600rpm and 320Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600rpm. Power is delivered through a six-speed manual transmission.

The vehicle has a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.9L/100km. With a 76-litre fuel tank, this equates to an estimated driving range of more than 1,100km, depending on driving conditions and load.

“The T6’s fuel consumption is exceptional, as its low torque curve enables earlier shifts and fewer gear changes,” says Göbel. “In local combined-cycle testing, we recorded consumption as low as 6.1L/100km, and just 8.0L/100km with a 750kg load. Fuel efficiency is the top buying motivator for workhorse bakkies, and the new T6 delivers exactly what the transport industry needs.”

Built for entrepreneurs and big transport operators

The T6 single-cab uses a double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs, combined with a rear leaf-spring suspension. The vehicle is built on a galvanised ladder-frame chassis with integrated rear bridge support.

It measures 5,315mm in length, 1,830mm in width and 1,815mm in height, with a 3,090mm wheelbase, 197mm of ground clearance and a turning radius of 6.2 metres.

The T6 has a payload capacity of 1,000kg and a load box measuring 2,260mm x 1,520mm x 470mm. The load area is finished with a sprayed bed liner designed to resist scratches and corrosion. Standard equipment includes external rope hooks, cargo tie-down points and a rear step bumper. The Lux derivative adds a cab protector with additional cargo tie-down functionality.

Photo courtesy JAC Motors.

The vehicle is fitted with 245/65 R17 tyres. Maximum braked towing capacity is rated at 1,400kg.

“The new T6 single-cab offers buyers a reliable workhorse option with a proven engine and drivetrain, excellent gravel-road ability, a comfortable cab and a generously sized load box, enhancing versatility and practicality in demanding everyday working conditions,” says Göbel.

Driving experience

JAC says the T6 features spacious cabin and practical interior to provide a comfortable, relaxing drive. It includes standard features like power steering, air-conditioning, electric windows and a height-adjustable, leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel.

Dual airbags, front disc and rear drum brakes, along with 4-channel ABS and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), ensure safety for the driver, passenger and cargo. Additional features include electrically adjustable side mirrors with indicators, halogen headlamps, a high-mounted stop lamp, rear fog lamps, a driver’s seatbelt alarm and a headlight levelling function.

The vehicle has an immobiliser, multi-information display, remote keyless entry, central locking with speed-sensing door locks and rear park distance sensors. The Lux adds a reverse camera and leatherette trim, while both derivatives include a centre armrest and storage behind and beneath the seats.

The T6 Lux features a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The T6 Comfort features a radio/MP3 player with Bluetooth. Both derivatives include a USB and 12V power socket, housed in a closable centre console compartment.

T6 line-up and pricing

The T6 2.0L CTi single-cab includes a 5-year/100,000km manufacturer’s warranty and 24-hour roadside assistance for the same period. The first service is due at 10,000km / 12 months, and thereafter, every 15,000km / 12 months.

The suggested retail prices of the T6 single-cab line-up (VAT incl.):

T6 2.0L CTi 4×2 Comfort: R299,900.

T6 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux: R314,900.

“The T6 4×4 derivatives will launch mid-year, expanding options for buyers who require off-road capability in their bakkies,” says Göbel.

JAC dealers offer an approved range of canopies, cattle rails and accessories to enhance the T6 single-cab’s functionality and versatility.

* Visit the JAC Motors website here.