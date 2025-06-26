Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The new JAC Motors 4×4 special edition follows the T9 Hunter’s 4,084 km performance in a 24-hour endurance challenge at Gerotek.

JAC Motors has launched the T9 Hunter 4×4 Special Edition, following its recent participation in a 24-hour Endurance Challenge at Gerotek Testing Facilities in Pretoria. During the event, the T9 2.0L CTi covered 4,084 kilometres in 24 hours at an average speed of 170.1 km/h, surpassing a 15-year-old record for commercial vehicles.

To mark the occasion, the company will produce 24 individually numbered units of the special edition model. Each will feature distinct branding, enhanced performance elements, and upgraded comfort features.

The T9 Hunter is powered by a 2.0-litre intercooled turbocharged common-rail direct-injection diesel engine, delivering 144 kW at 3,014 rpm and 487 Nm at 2,704 rpm. It is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

According to JAC Motors South Africa, the launch of the T9 Hunter aligns with a period of local sales growth. Between January and May 2025, T9 sales increased by nearly 28% compared to the same period in 2024, while T8 sales rose by over 140%.

The company plans several launches in the second half of 2025, starting with the T9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in July, followed by the T6 single-cab and additional engine options for the T8 and X200 models.

JAC Motors’ dealer network spans more than 70 locations across Southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Eswatini, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique. The company says this footprint is intended to support after-sales service and customer experience throughout the region.

Pricing and specifications for the T9 Hunter 4×4 Special Edition will be announced at a later date.