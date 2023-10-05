New book shows how blockchain redefines ownership

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘It’s Mine’ explores a world where the very concept of ownership is undergoing a profound transformation.

‘It’s Mine’ explores a world where the very concept of ownership is undergoing a profound transformation.

Imagine a world where you can own anything, no matter how small or how valuable, without the need for intermediaries. Where you can control your assets and participate in decision-making processes without having to go through a central authority. This is the future that blockchain technology is enabling, and a new book by Steven Boykey Sidley explores how this revolution is unfolding.

Titled It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry is Redefining Ownership, the book offers a captivating and accessible exploration of the blockchain’s impact on our understanding of possession. Sidley avoids the technical jargon that can often alienate readers new to the topic, instead using real-world examples and insightful interviews to explain how blockchain is changing the way we think about possession.

At its heart, It’s Mine is a narrative about the future and how technological advancements will reshape human existence. Sidley reveals how the crypto industry’s innovations are enabling novel forms of ownership and reshaping societal norms.

Steven Boykey Sidley, Author of It’s Mine: How the Crypto Industry Is Redefining Ownership.

From fractional ownership of digital assets to decentralised governance models, the crypto industry is ushering in a new era of ownership where individuals are empowered to take control of their assets and participate in decision-making processes.

Sidley’s book provides a fascinating glimpse into this emerging world, exploring the potential benefits and challenges of blockchain-based ownership models. He also highlights the key players and projects shaping the future of ownership, and discusses the potential benefits and challenges of this emerging world.