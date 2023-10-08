Acer embraces Chromebook Plus laptops

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new Google initiative allows for double the speed, memory and storage of top-selling Chromebooks.

Acer has launched the company’s first laptops based on Google’s Chromebook Plus initiative, offering a new tier of performance, with upgraded displays and cameras, and paired with new productivity, creativity, and multimedia capabilities.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and Acer Chromebook Plus 514 both have the hardware and technology features designed to help users stay productive, entertained and connected. The new models are powered by modern high-performance processors, and high-resolution IPS displays and 1080p crystal clear cameras, flanked by narrow bezels to keep the focus on the vibrant visuals.

“Creativity, productivity and connectivity are the hallmarks of our customers’ dynamic lifestyles – and the capabilities in the new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops sure help our customers do more of what they love,” says James Lin, Acer general manager for notebooks. “Acer Chromebooks have been trailblazers since the market’s inception.”

The new machines run Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express, to simplify editing photos and creating standout graphics. Users can also get Photoshop on the web and Adobe Express Premium plan for three months at no additional cost. These include Firefly-powered generative AI features.

Built-in editing capabilities also enable quicker and easier photo and video enhancements. For example, the AI-powered Magic Eraser feature in the built-in Google Photos app easily removes unwanted distractions, while a few clicks of the movie creation tools provide advanced video edits.

When Acer Chromebook Plus users are away from an internet connection, they can now take advantage of File Sync, which makes Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides accessible via Chromebook Plus File Manager, whether online or offline.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus laptops have from 8 GB to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, combined with responsive SSD local storage options of up to 256 GB for the 14-inch Acer Chromebook Plus and up to 512 GB for the 15-inch version. Both new models stay connected with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1, and include an array of ports for charging, data transfer and display extension, including dual USB Type-C ports and HDMI.

Both models offer conferencing via1080p webcams with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) and Blue Glass lens, with AI-powered tools that automatically enhance clarity and lighting, cancel noise, and blur backgrounds. A physical webcam shutter can be closed to protect privacy during meetings, classes, and conferences, while users can also mute the mic and turn off the camera with one click. The visuals are complemented by dual upward-firing speakers with DTS Audio.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is powered by 13th Gen and 12th Gen Intel Core processors (up to a Core i7 model), and promises up to 10 hours of usage on the fast-charging battery. A spacious 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) display with IPS technology offers wide viewing angles.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 combines up to four high-performance “Zen 2” CPU cores with cutting-edge AMD RDNA 2 integrated graphics, and a AMD Ryzen 5 7520 C-Series processor. Its large 14-inch WUXGA display has a 16:10 aspect ratio with 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Both models include an OceanGlass touchpad and the option for a backlit keyboard.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H/T) starts at R10 999.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T) starts at R9 999.