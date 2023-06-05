Driving the future fast

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

This week saw the launch of the Volvo C40 electric vehicle in South Africa. SHERYL GOLDSTUCK gave it a test ride.

The new Volvo C40 Recharge made its debut in South Africa last week, and I had the opportunity to take it for a test drive. I was thoroughly impressed with the entire experience. The C40 is an electric vehicle (EV) that not only exudes style, but also provides a comfortable and enjoyable drive. And it is fast – with advertised acceleration of 0-100km/h in 4.7 seconds. Accelerating for overtaking was satisfying, responsive and efficient.

In terms of comfort, the C40 excels. The seats are supportive, ensuring a pleasant driving position, and the ride quality is smooth, absorbing bumps and uneven road surfaces with ease. One notable aspect is the car’s quietness, thanks to the electric engine, making it an ideal companion for long road trips where a serene cabin environment is highly appreciated.

The handling is sharp, allowing for precise manoeuvring, and the acceleration is quick. The car’s agility is also worth mentioning, making it a great companion for navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads.

The interior is completely leather free and has an upholstery option that contains responsibly sourced and renewable wool fibres. Another option uses a combination of suede textile, made from recycled plastic, and a special micro-tech material. Various trim panels inside the vehicle are made from recycled plastic. The carpets in the car are made of 100% recycled PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastic bottles.

Volvo’s commitment to sustainability extends to responsible sourcing of EV batteries. It is the first car manufacturer to use blockchain technology throughout the cobalt supply chain, allowing it to monitor and trace the cobalt used in its batteries And, of course, the C40 boasts impressive technology.

In a first for Volvo, the C40 uses Google Android Automotive OS as its infotainment system. This made for an easy, wireless connection to my phone. The user-friendly system, based on the Android platform, will be familiar to Android smartphone and tablet users. It integrates popular options like Google Maps in real time, Google Assistant, and Spotify, enhancing connectivity and convenience. It automatically recognised and played my Spotify playlist. No longer does the car have to negotiate with Android Auto.

The C40 uses Autopilot Pro as a standard driver-assistance system. It offers a range of capabilities, including lane-keeping assistance, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, and even automatic lane changes. With additional features like lane guidance and parking assist, Autopilot Pro reduces driver fatigue and stress during long journeys. Going around the mountains in the Western Cape was made easy by the lane guidance, despite pouring rain.

The C40 features Volvo’s advanced Sensus Navigation system, which leverages real-time traffic data to help find the quickest routes. The system also offers lane guidance and parking assist functionalities, ensuring efficient navigation, even in unfamiliar areas.

The C40 is equipped with Park Assist Pilot, a semi-autonomous parking system that takes the stress out of parallel parking or backing into tight spaces, and saving valuable time.

The C40 has a generous 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, designed for easy use and navigation, with a responsive interface. The large screen size enhances entertainment options, allowing for video watching and gaming when the vehicle is parked.

The car comes standard with a premium Harman Kardon sound system, which delivers immersive and high-quality audio, with rich sound quality adding an extra dimension to the journey.

Overall, my first impression is that the Volvo C40 offers an exceptional driving experience. It combines style, comfort, and great performance in an electric vehicle package.