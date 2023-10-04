Conference calls made smart

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Poly Studio P15 personal video bar simplifies video calls with multiple participants thanks to autofocus, high-quality camera and exceptional audio, writes JASON BANNIER.

The Poly Studio P15 personal video bar simplifies video calls with multiple participants thanks to autofocus, high-quality camera and exceptional audio, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Poly Studio P15 personal video bar is a combination of a webcam and speaker, designed to elevate the quality of conference calls, particularly in scenarios where multiple participants are gathered in one location.

The camera boasts intelligent features that ensure all participants remain centered and focused during video calls or any image-capturing tasks, such as video recording. The device has a display field of view of 90 degrees, and captures images up to ultra HD (4K 16:9, 2160p), at 30 frames per second. During Zoom calls with many attendees, the device delivers decent visuals on the other end.

However, when there is only one person at a greater distance, the image delivered by the device is not as clear.

The video bar was influenced by bright natural lighting conditions, with image quality being slightly less accurate and clear compared to an office setting.

The speaker provided an excellent auditory experience, delivering loud and clear sound during Zoom calls, and when playing YouTube videos. The microphone is effective at picking up audio from across a small room, and delivered a decent output to the other end of the call.

The Poly Studio P15 comes equipped with a privacy shutter that can easily be rotated to open or close, and an indicator light that signals its active status.

Setting up the device is straightforward, requiring the connection of two cables: one for power, and the other to link it to laptop or PC. When attaching the device using the included adjustable monitor clamp, one should secure it to a stable object because of the Poly Studio P15’s bulky size, and 42.5cm width. Using a compatible tripod, which is not included, is a better option, because securing the device with the clamp can be difficult.

It features a USB 3.0 Type-C port (with USB 2.0 compatibility), two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a Kensington security lock port.

What does it cost?

The Poly Studio P15 recommended retail price is R10,829.

Why does it matter?

The Poly Studio P15 is a great conference calling tool, despite its substantial size and potential need for a tripod. It excels in maintaining focus on multiple faces with its wide display field of view, and delivering exceptional audio that is loud and clear.

What are the biggest negatives?

· The size and clamp make setting up difficult on certain objects.

· Unclear quality when focusing on one person at a distance.

· Bright natural light affected camera quality.

What are the biggest positives?

· Exceptional audio quality.

· High-quality camera.

· Large display field of view.