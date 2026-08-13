Isuzu SA funds R2m school tech lab

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Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has invested close to R2-million in a new AI, coding and robotics lab at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell, Gqeberha. IMSAf says the development will provide 650 learners from Grade R to Grade 7 access to cutting-edge digital learning technologies.

The lab is the second of its kind established by IMSAf in the city. The initiative aims to equip learners with the future-ready digital skills needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven economy. The project is delivered in partnership with Sifiso EdTech through Future Nation Foundation.

The lab features robotics kits, tablets, laptops and a customised computer laboratory. The programme aims to create early awareness of career pathways in engineering, software development, mechatronics, automation and AI.

The investment supports digital learning through practical exposure to coding, robotics and AI. Learners can develop critical-thinking, creativity, collaboration and problem-solving skills. Educators can receive South African Council for Educators-endorsed training to integrate coding and robotics into classroom teaching.

The initiative forms part of IMSAf’s Corporate Social Investment programme and aims to reflect the company’s commitment to narrowing SA’s skills gap by aligning learning outcomes with the needs of the future.

“This initiative reflects our belief that preparing young people for the future starts with access today,” says Nandi Matomela, IMSAf department executive of corporate affairs. “As industries continue evolving through digital transformation and automation, every learner deserves the opportunity to develop the skills needed to participate meaningfully in tomorrow’s economy. Through this investment, we are not only providing technology but creating opportunities for young people to discover their potential and build brighter futures.”

Dr Sizwe Nxasana, Sifiso EdTech founder and CEO, says: “Coding, robotics and AI are no longer future concepts, they are already shaping the world our learners are growing into today. By introducing these skills at primary school level, we are helping learners build confidence, creativity and critical thinking while opening doors to the careers and opportunities of tomorrow”

To support long-term and sustainable impact, the programme includes intensive educator development covering robotics implementation, programming structures, sensors and actuators, troubleshooting techniques and classroom integration. Teachers can benefit from ongoing mentorship, virtual learning support and collaborative educator networks to strengthen the sustainable delivery of coding and robotics education. Sifiso EdTech will support the school with the programme’s implementation and long-term operation.

Linda Nonxuba, principal of Khulile Primary School, says: “This AI, coding and robotics lab and programme opens a world of possibilities for our learners. It gives them access to opportunities and skills that many children in underserved communities have traditionally been excluded from. We are excited to see our learners develop the confidence and knowledge needed to compete in a rapidly changing digital world.”