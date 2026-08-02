New lab rolls into underserved schools

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Stellantis and Social Coding aim to equip learners and teachers with digital skills through a mobile computer facility.

A new partnership between Stellantis and Social Coding South Africa aims to deliver coding, robotics and digital skills directly to learners and teachers in underserved communities. A mobile computer lab will provide hands-on training at participating schools.

The partnership forms part of Stellantis Philanthropy, the Group’s global philanthropic program dedicated to creating positive social impact through education, youth development and access to opportunities.

“At Stellantis, we believe that access to skills and opportunities is key to unlocking long-term social and economic progress,” says Sizwekazi Mdingi, Stellantis head of communications and CSR for SA and Sub-Saharan Africa. “Through Stellantis Philanthropy, we support initiatives that help young people build their future and strengthen their communities. Our partnership with Social Coding South Africa reflects this commitment by equipping learners and educators with digital skills that can open doors to future opportunities.”

Stellantis says the partnership will reach direct beneficiaries, including:

Grade 8 and 9 learners who will gain hands-on experience in digital literacy, coding, robotics, AI and 4IR technologies.

Teachers who will be trained to use digital tools in the classroom.

Young people will be trained and certified in digital and facilitation skills, with select participants gaining paid work experience to support the programme’s expansion.

Learners can take part in national and international robotics competitions. The programme is designed to keep building digital capability in the community by training local facilitators and equipping teachers.

Thembiso Magajana, Social Coding SA founder, says: “This partnership helps us close that gap between the immense talent we have in our communities and the opportunities community members can’t always access. With Stellantis behind us, our mobile lab can reach learners, teachers and young facilitators who are too often left out of the digital economy, and show them that coding, robotics and AI are within their reach. And because we train facilitators and equip teachers, the skills stay in the community long after the lab moves on.”