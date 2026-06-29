Soweto school opens robotics door

Nkaniso Ncube; Maude Modise (Director, Shoprite Foundation); Andile Lebeko; Khanyisile Mthembu; Tebogo Ramphisa (ICT Coordinator, Siyabonga Secondary School); and Thabiso Madiba (Board Member, Trevor Noah Foundation).

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A new facility, established by the Shoprite Foundation and Trevor Noah Foundation, gives learners and educators access to emerging technologies.

A new robotics laboratory has opened at Siyabonga Secondary School in Soweto to provide learners and educators with access to coding, robotics, AI and emerging technologies.

The lab, established through a partnership between the Shoprite Foundation and the Trevor Noah Foundation, gives users access to tools such as motion sensors, microcontrollers and smart devices that can detect movement, respond and communicate data.

“Robotics is no longer a niche area in education – it’s a rapidly growing field reshaping how young people learn and engage with technology globally,” says Maude Modise, Shoprite Foundation director. “By bringing labs like this into South African schools, we aim to support learners to step confidently into the future. Technology is already part of their everyday lives, but these skills are essential to help them unlock the opportunities and innovation it brings.”

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The Siyabonga Lab is the fifth facility established by the Trevor Noah Foundation in Gauteng and forms part of the non-profit organisation’s flagship Khulani Schools programme . The lab gives students ongoing opportunities to engage with coding and robotics. Located in the same community as Moses Kotane Primary School , which already has a robotics lab, the facility helps learners continue developing these skills in high school.

The lab sets a structured progression from Grade 8 to matric. Grades 8 and 9 follow curriculum-aligned coding and robotics in the formal school timetable, while grades 10 to 12 participate in an after-school programme focused on AI and career readiness. Schools are encouraged to sustain robotics clubs beyond the initial setup.

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Olona Tywabi, Trevor Noah Foundation communications manager, says: “We believe every learner deserves access to the tools, skills and educational pathways they need to thrive. The expansion of this new lab into another community marks an exciting step forward in bringing AI, coding and robotics into our partner schools. Access to digital learning is about far more than technology; it’s about unlocking confidence, creativity, and future opportunities.

“By creating spaces where learners can explore, experiment and build real-world skills, we are helping young people imagine new possibilities for themselves and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

The partnership model draws on the different roles of each organisation. The Trevor Noah Foundation contributes community insight and long-term educational support, while the Shoprite Foundation provides learning infrastructure and support for scaling community projects. The Siyabonga Lab is the Shoprite Foundation’s seventh lab, following earlier launches this year in Dullstroom (Mpumalanga) and Khayelitsha (Western Cape) . Sifiso EdTech works with schools to design the curriculum, train teachers and support programme delivery.

Xoliswa Mahlangu, Sifiso EdTech head of digital learning and technology, says: “This lab will provide a space where learners bring coding and robotics to life by tackling real-world issues. They will tackle community challenges like designing safety systems or monitoring soil to manage water in school and community gardens, using coding and robotics. These hands-on projects build skills in problem-solving, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking.”