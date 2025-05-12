Rugged Isuzu luxury comes with a side of swagger

Photo supplied by Isuzu.

The MU-X has received a facelift that makes it look like an SUV from the future, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Isuzu MU-X has always been that reliable friend who shows up to a camping trip with gourmet snacks: rugged on the outside, refined on the inside. But, for 2025, Isuzu decided to turn things up a notch. It is still tough enough to climb a mountain, but now it will do so while playing a favourite podcast in crystal-clear sound.

The front end of the Isuzu MU-X has been redesigned to look sharper than a chef’s knife. The new bumper, grille, and LED headlights (with bi-beam technology) give it a “do not mess with me” vibe, while the repositioned fog lamps ensure it will not accidentally mistake a bush for a buffalo at night.

At the rear, the MU-X now features a sleeker tailgate, a mid-level spoiler, and LED taillights connected by a glossy garnish. It is like the SUV equivalent of a well-tailored suit: rugged, but ready for a night out.

The LS and LSE models roll on 18-inch alloy wheels, but the new Onyx XT, the range-topping model, gets 20-inch gloss-black rims that look like they mean business. In addition, two new paint colours (Eiger grey metallic and Biarritz blue) join the palette.

Inside, the MU-X has been upgraded with a focus on luxury. The dashboard is sleeker, the seats have new leather patterns, and the infotainment system now features a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (wireless, as cords are outdated).

The 360-degree surround view monitor (available on LSE and Onyx XT) makes life easier. Four cameras provide a bird’s-eye view of the surroundings, plus an underfloor view, because nothing says “I am prepared” like knowing exactly what is beneath the tyres.

The driver’s instrument cluster has also been redesigned, with a 7-inch multi-information display featuring gold accents and electroluminescent colours.

Photo supplied by Isuzu.

The Onyx XT

If the regular MU-X is a well-dressed adventurer, the Onyx XT is its James Bond version. This new flagship model includes:

• Gloss-black accents on the grille, roof rails, and mirrors

• 20-inch smoked alloy wheels

• Red ambient lighting

• Exclusive red stitching on the leather seats

It is powered by Isuzu’s 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine, delivering 140 kW and 450 Nm of torque.

The MU-X continues to offer two engine options:

• 1.9-litre turbodiesel (110 kW / 350 Nm) – for the fuel-conscious adventurer (7.0L/100 km)

• 3.0-litre turbodiesel (140 kW / 450 Nm) – for those who prefer their power with a touch of flair

Both engines are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the 3.0-litre version is available in either 4×2 or 4×4 configurations.

Pricing including 15% VAT

1.9 Ddi MU-X LS 4×2 A/T R752,300

3.0 Ddi MU-X LS 4×2 A/T R852,600

3.0 Ddi MU-X LS 4×4 A/T R939,500

3.0 Ddi MU-X LSE 4×2 A/T R886,700

3.0 Ddi MU-X LSE 4×4 A/T R973,700

3.0 Ddi MU-X ONYX XT 4×4 A/T R1,026,800

The ISUZU MU-X range is sold with ISUZU’s standard five-year/90,000 km service plan, five-year/120,000 km warranty and roadside assistance, and five-year/unlimited distance anti-corrosion warranty. Service intervals are every 15.000 km or 12 months.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.