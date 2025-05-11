Omoda refreshes popular C5

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

In a bold update, the new C5 X Series delivers improvements across the board, from a more refined driving experience to greater practicality.

The Omoda C5, fast becoming one of South Africa’s favourite premium compact crossovers, has been given a bold new update. The new C5 X Series delivers improvements across the board, from a more refined driving experience to greater practicality.

The latest iteration builds on the C5’s success while offering more to customers looking for style and substance at an affordable price.

At first glance, the striking front fascia has been redesigned, giving the C5 a sportier and more upmarket look. The diamond matrix grille, a striking part of the C5’s styling, is more polished and sophisticated.

The lower elements of the bumper have also been revised for a cleaner and more modern look. Similarly, the headlights have been restyled, while the daytime running lamps have been sculpted for a more dynamic look. Overall, the C5 has been brought more in line with the C9, which was launched in South Africa in November 2024.

However, Omoda has gone further, enhancing the package with sportier, black-painted alloy wheels for a more dynamic presence.

Alongside the refreshed design elements, a new dual-clutch transmission (DCT) is now standard for the C5 X Series. The smooth-shifting six-speed gearbox is paired with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 115 kW and 230 Nm of torque for a more responsive and efficient driving experience.

These enhancements have improved performance, reducing the 0-100 km/h time by 0.9 seconds to a swift nine seconds. Efficiency has also been improved, with fuel consumption now rated at 6.9l/100 km – an improvement over the outgoing Elegance and Lux trim’s 7.4l/100 km.

The mechanical revisions extend beyond acceleration and efficiency. The previous torsion beam rear suspension has been replaced with a multilink setup, delivering improved ride comfort and sharper handling. This elevates the driving experience, offering greater luxury and dynamic control.

Omoda engineers have further improved the dynamics of the C5 X Series, adjusting the brake pedal for more responsive and engaging feedback. Additionally, improved cornering stability ensures that the updated crossover delivers a more confident and enjoyable ride in all conditions.

The drive mode selector now includes an additional mode, giving drivers more options. There are now three modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Inside, the C5 benefits from more luxurious soft-touch materials for the driver and front passenger door trim, while the 15-watt wireless charger has been replaced with a 50-watt charger with a ventilation system. However, the most impressive revision is the increased boot space, with the space behind the rear seats increasing from an already generous 378 to 442 litres. With the rear row folded flat, the C5 can swallow up to 1,149 litres of cargo – 74 more litres than the outgoing model.

“With the latest updates to the C5 lineup, we’ve not only enhanced performance and efficiency but also introduced key refinements that elevate the driving experience,” said Hans Greyling, general manager for Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa.

“From the introduction of the smooth-shifting dual-clutch transmission to the adoption of multilink rear suspension, every improvement has been made with comfort and responsiveness in mind.”

The new C5 Lux X is available at R425,900, while the C5 Elegance X comes in at R465,900.

The existing Street and Style derivatives will remain in the lineup, ensuring a wide range of options for customers seeking both value and performance.

All C5 models receive OMODA’s five-year/150,000 km warranty, five-year/70,000 km service plan, and the industry-leading ten-year/one-million km engine warranty as part of the standard price.