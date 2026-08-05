Suzuki Swift: The passenger review

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

In our latest passenger perspective, ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK finds out how much room the new Swift 1.2 GLX CVT leaves for everyone else.

The new Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT gave me a rare small-car experience. I set the front passenger seat at a comfortable angle while I sat in it, then moved to the back without adjusting anything, and found my knees clear of the seat in front.

This rough measure tells us two adults can occupy the same side of the car without having to negotiate too much ownership of legroom. Of course, the front passenger gets the better end of the deal. The co-pit, our name for the passenger equivalent of the cockpit, has enough legroom for a tall adult and a dashboard that stays well clear of the knees.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The seat itself is straightforward: fabric upholstery, manual adjustment and firm cushioning. It feels appropriate to a compact hatchback costing under R300,000. The Swift 1.2 GLX CVT is the top model in the range, currently priced at R296,900, with automatic climate control and a 9-inch touchscreen among the additions that distinguish it from the cheaper versions.

Suzuki has applied a diamond pattern to the dashboard and door panels, giving the black plastic cabin some visual interest. It remains plastic and makes little attempt to disguise the fact. I prefer that to fake wood or mysterious surfaces “inspired by nature”.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The passenger door is straightforward, with no need for a tutorial. A proper handle opens it, the electric-window switch falls naturally under the hand, and the lower storage area can gobble up one’s travel accessories.

Most of the passenger activity takes place around the middle of the dashboard. The infotainment display is close enough for the passenger to take charge of maps, music and phone functions. That is an essential co-pit responsibility, especially when the driver has missed a turn and blames Google Maps. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay give the passenger plenty to play with.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Below the screen the passenger can play with something missing from many high-end sedans: a climate system with its own panel of physical controls. The fan and temperature each get a rocker switch, while separate buttons operate the air conditioning, automatic mode, airflow direction and demisters.

At night, the panel lights up in a vivid orange-red. The effect may recall a home hi-fi system from the 1990s, but every button remains visible and the passenger can adjust the air without digging through touchscreen menus.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The controls are also clearly marked. The passenger can see what has been selected and change it with a single press. This simple arrangement has become refreshing as carmakers move basic functions onto touchscreens in the quest for a cleaner dashboard.

Below the climate panel, an open storage area is home to a 12V socket and USB connection, and a second recess ahead of the gear lever holds keys and other small objects.

The cubbyhole is modest. Sunglasses and packets of tissues will probably migrate to the door pocket.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Back-seat passengers receive a cabin that is plain but far from punishing. The outer seats offer useful legroom, helped by the slim front seatbacks, and the roofline leaves a reasonable amount of headroom. The front passenger seatback has a storage pocket for papers or a tablet.

Suzuki has spent its money sensibly. Six airbags are standard, including side and curtain airbags.

For a passenger, the Swift’s strongest feature is the space Suzuki has extracted from a short car.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.