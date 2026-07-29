Amarok V6 reveals good manners

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volkswagen Amarok has never been shy about flexing its muscles, but the 3.0-litre V6 edition really grabs one’s attention, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I recently spent time behind the wheel of the Amarok V6, and found it is one of those bakkies that never feels as large or as heavy as it looks. The 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 delivers a healthy 184kW and an impressive 600Nm of torque, making overtaking effortless and long-distance cruising almost ridiculously relaxed. Most of the driving was on gravel roads. Yet, the V6 was comfortable, even during stretches when I was a backseat passenger.

The V6 works with a slick 10-speed automatic transmission. Gear changes are smooth and well-timed, rarely drawing attention to themselves, while the wide spread of ratios helps keep the engine in its sweet spot. It means the Amarok feels refined around town, yet remains eager when the road opens up. The V6 always reveals its Volkswagen heritage with good manners.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Of course, this is still a proper 4MOTION bakkie, so the performance is backed up by capability. The generous torque means it has no trouble hauling passengers, luggage or work equipment. Even when fully loaded, the V6 never seems to run out of breath.

Technology plays a big role in making the Amarok feel more premium than many traditional bakkies. The cabin has a modern, passenger-car feel. Digital displays, an intuitive infotainment system and a long list of driver assistance features help make daily driving far less tiring. The Amarok does seem to favour Apple CarPlay to Android Auto, as connectivity to my Android cellphone was a challenge.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Dark Label derivative adds a more dramatic personality without changing what already makes the Amarok successful. Matt black 20-inch alloy wheels, black grille, underbody protection, side lettering, roof rails, mirror caps, door handles and side steps create a tougher, more purposeful appearance. Around the back, the darkened taillights, black bumper, styling bar and tailgate handle complete the monochrome theme. It is subtle enough to avoid looking overdone, yet distinctive enough to know this is not an ordinary Amarok.

The V6 remains the star of the Volkswagen Amarok line-up. It combines easy performance, polished road manners and clever technology in a package that feels equally at home on the daily commute, a cross-country road trip or a week adventure across South Africa. It is proof that a modern bakkie can still be rugged while offering the comfort, refinement and technology that many SUV buyers have come to expect.

Pricing for the Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 V6 TDI 4MOTION starts at R1,201,683. The warranty is 5 years or 150,000 km, with a maintenance plan of 5 years or 100,000km and service intervals every 15,000km.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.