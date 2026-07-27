Deepal S07: Safety first

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For a premium electric SUV at the more expensive end of the Changan stable, a 5-Star Euro NCAP safety rating does set a level of reassurance where it counts. Buyers expect cutting-edge technology, but they also expect it to work, helping to avoid accidents instead of dazzling with digital displays.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

One of the first things that stood out for me about the Deepal S07 was how heavily it embraces technology. The cabin feels modern, with large digital displays taking centre stage and most vehicle functions accessed through the infotainment system. Unlike the rest of the current Changan line-up in South Africa, the Deepal S07 is also the only model to offer Android Auto, making smartphone connectivity far more convenient for those who rely on Google Maps, music streaming and hands-free communication. Perhaps it is a small detail, but one that makes a noticeable difference in everyday driving.

The Deepal S07 is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 320Nm of torque. As with most electric vehicles, maximum torque was available the moment I pressed the accelerator, giving the SUV smooth acceleration that felt suited to everyday driving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The electric powertrain is paired with a 79.97kWh battery pack, providing a claimed driving range of up to 475km on the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) cycle. That figure should comfortably cover the daily commute for most owners, while leaving plenty in reserve for longer journeys, provided charging opportunities are planned along the way.

The Deepal also makes excellent use of regenerative braking technology, allowing the battery to recover energy whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator or applies the brakes. There are different levels of regeneration to choose from, enabling drivers to tailor the experience to their own preference. In heavier traffic, the stronger setting reduces the need to constantly move between the accelerator and brake pedals, making city driving more relaxing.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety technology today also has to consider everyone outside the vehicle, and the Deepal S07 performs well in that regard. As we know only too well, pedestrians on South African highways can be a fatal hinderance. The S07 detects pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists in any environment, providing an extra layer of confidence when driving.

The Deepal S07 embraces the digital age with its connected cabin and advanced electronics, but its greatest technological achievement may well be the engineering hidden beneath the surface.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The cabin of the Deepal is spacious and comfortable. The front seats are electronic and offer good support.

For buyers prepared to invest in one of Changan’s more expensive SUVs, this combination of premium technology and safety credentials gives the Deepal S07 substance to match its futuristic appearance.

Pricing for the Changan Deepal S07 starts at R995,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.