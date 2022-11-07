Vodacom backs Amazon Prime Video

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Viewers can now subscribe to the streaming service via their cellular bills, at a preferential rate.

South Africans can now subscribe to Amazon Prime Video via their Vodacom accounts – and get 3GB monthly video data thrown in.

Vodacom South Africa has announced that all new, existing and upgrading customers are now eligible to subscribe to Prime Video or Prime Video Mobile Edition, regardless of price plan, whether prepaid or post-paid. Vodacom is the first telecommunications company in Africa to offer Amazon Prime Video’s Mobile Edition.

Users can access Prime Video’s full catalogue of thousands of movies and TV series and Amazon Originals on a mobile device. The Prime Video app allows for streaming and downloading of content in standard definition.

Vodacom told Gadget that the relationship with Amazon is intended to provide Vodacom customers with the opportunity to subscribe to the Prime Video service using their Airtime or Charge to Bill.

“It is a convenient method of paying for digital services, and unbanked customers also benefit as traditionally, they may not have had the opportunity to enjoy this service, as they needed a credit card to subscribe to such a service.

“For banked customers, there are no additional charges to them compared to when they go through their banks. This is also applicable for other international OTT services where Vodacom has a direct charge-to-bill arrangement.”

At launch, Vodacom customers signing up for Prime Video Mobile Edition can get a 30-day free trial and 10GB of video data valid for 30 days. Thereafter, they can subscribe to this service for R59 per month, along with 3GB of Video Data allocated per month.

“This reduces the barrier to the adoption of video services over the mobile network.”

Alternatively, Vodacom customers can sign up for the full Prime Video experience and get three months courtesy of Vodacom, and pay R79 per month after the trial period.

Customers can binge-watch the latest Amazon Originals, such as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys S3 and The Terminal List.

Jorge Mendes, chief officer of consumer business at Vodacom South Africa, says: “OTT streaming in the sub-Saharan Africa region continues to grow rapidly, with around 30% more subscribers from 2020 to 2021. With that said, we strive to forge partnerships with the best streaming services to ensure customers enjoy a variety of subscription packages.

“As we continue transitioning to a pan-African technology company, with the ambition of offering much more than telco products, this partnership fits perfectly with our overall goal of enabling our consumers access to video streaming content.

For more information, visit http://voda.com/primevideo