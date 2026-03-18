‘Death Stranding 2’ lands on PC

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The sci-fi sequel sends Sam across a shattered Australia to reconnect isolated survivors.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available to play on PC from today (19 March 2026). The standalone sequel, developed by Kojima Productions in collaboration with Nixxes Software, expands the sci-fi adventure with new tools, enemies and environments.

Death Stranding 2 has been widely praised by critics and players since the PlayStation release last year. Despite seven nominations at The Game Awards 2025, including Game of the Year, the title did not secure a win. The sequel is now up for several accolades at the BAFTA Games Awards, which will take place on 17 April 2026.

On The Beach puts players in the role of Sam, a courier tasked with travelling across post-apocalyptic landscapes to reconnect isolated human settlements. With DrawBridge companions at Sam’s side, he takes on a new adventure to connect Australia to the Chiral network.

Players can shoot, sneak and sprint out of danger while navigating hostile terrain. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, sandstorms and forest fires pose constant threats, while the ruinous Timefall continues to transform the landscape. Sam’s journey centres on preventing humanity’s extinction once again. The Social Strand System returns, linking players around the world so that actions in one world influence the experiences of others.

The PC and PS5 versions support ultrawide displays, including 21:9 ultrawide for gameplay and in-game cutscenes, as well as 32:9 super-ultrawide on PC, with support for 4K resolution.

The PC edition includes full mouse and keyboard support with customisable key bindings, alongside DualSense controller integration with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Audio options include 3D Audio via Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound support and Windows Sonic for Headphones.

PlayStation sign-in and Digital Deluxe Edition

Players who sign in and connect a PlayStation account gain access to the PlayStation overlay, allowing access to PlayStation Trophies, Friends lists, settings and player profiles. They will receive the Link patch and the Link porter suit, inspired by the PlayStation logo.

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes an early unlock to the Machine Gun [MP] (Lv1), along with three patches: Quokka (patch 70); Chiral Cat (patch 71); and Why Me? (Patch 72). This edition provides gold versions of the Battle Skeleton, Boost Skeleton and Bokka Skeleton across Lv1, Lv2 and Lv3.

PC requirements

Kojima Productions shared the following PC system requirements for Death Stranding 2:

Image courtesy Kojima Productions.

Where to play Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available on PlayStation 5 as well as PC via Steam and Epic Games.