Samsung accolades paint a winning brand picture

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With 20 years as the world’s top TV brand, recognition both locally and globally provides proof points of a leading position across consumer electronics.

Market research firm Omdia has ranked Samsung as the World’s No.1 TV brand for the 20th consecutive year; marking two decades as the global innovator in the television industry.

Samsung has held the top position in the global TV market since 2006 and the company recorded a 29.1% share of the global TV market in 2025. Samsung says the 20 consecutive years of leadership demonstrate its sustained innovation, technological excellence and the ability to continuously meet evolving consumer expectations.

In South Africa, Samsung has been recognised as the Most Preferred household Refrigerator and Washing Machine Brand, according to the Brand Attitude Survey (BAS) 2025 conducted by global market research firm Ipsos. This is one of many accolades that underscores Samsung’s strong reputation, influence and the trust that local customers have in its appliances. Samsung says this recognition is particularly powerful because it reflects direct consumer preference within South Africa.

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“Samsung’s success is driven by its relentless pursuit of innovation and its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers,” it said in a statement. “By combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design and intuitive functionality, Samsung continues to raise its standards in the consumer electronics industry.”

Samsung recently also announced that it had maintained its position in the audio-visual sector as the world’s top soundbar brand for the 12th year in a row. According to new research from Futuresource Consulting, Samsung captured 21.5% of the global soundbar revenue and 19.7% of unit volume in 2025, continuing a winning streak that began in 2014.

This milestone, along with two decades of global TV authority, reinforced Samsung’s position at the forefront of home entertainment. The achievement also demonstrates strong consumer confidence in the brand’s audio innovations, while strengthening Samsung’s capability in delivering premium home entertainment experiences to its customers.

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Samsung has also recently retained its position as the world’s No. 1 gaming monitor brand, makinmg it the seventh consecutive year, in a run that started in 2019. According to the latest data from International Data Corporation (IDC), Samsung captured 18.9% of the global gaming monitor market by revenue, reinforcing its premier position in high-performance gaming displays.

Samsung also ranked first in the OLED gaming monitor segment for the third consecutive year, achieving a 26% market share. This premium position, says Samsung, highlights its commitment to performance, innovation and delivering cutting-edge display technologies for gamers and professionals alike.

“These outstanding accolades provide independent proof of Samsung’s ground-breaking innovation and authority across multiple product categories. With a vision to shape the future of technology, Samsung is committed to pushing boundaries and creating experiences that enrich lives.”