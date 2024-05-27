New Fujifilm cameras snap to SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Fujifilm South Africa’s two new mirrorless cameras with a duo of lenses will come to SA in June 2024. On the camera side, the midrange X-T50 joins the X Series line-up, with the GFX1000S II adding to the growing list of GFX large format cameras.

These are accompanied by two lenses: a new kit lens for the X Series called the Fujinon XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR, and the GF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR which adds significant range to the GFX series.

Fujifilm X-T50

The X-T50 features a small and lightweight body, weighing about 438g. It has the same new sensor and processor in Fujifilm’s flagship X-T5 camera – the 40.2-megapixel X-Trans CMOS 5 HR, and X-Processor 5.

In a first for the X Series, the X-T50 includes a Film Simulation dial incorporated on the top plate. This allows users to switch between 20 different Film Simulations, including Velvia, Classic Chrome and the new REALA ACE. Each has distinct colour and tone properties, which changes the look and feel of the images to resemble the different types of vintage 35mm film.

The camera has an electronic shutter speed of 1/180000 sec., an AI-based subject detection auto-focus, as well as a digital teleconverter function which magnifies images by 1.4x and 2x. New to this range is the 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) function of up to 7.0-stops, enhancing the camera’s low-light capabilities.

It records at 6.2K/30P, with Tracking AF function available for high-quality video recording.

The Fujifilm X-T50 is expected to retail for R26,000.

Fujifilm GFX100S II

New to the GFX large format line-up, the Fujifilm GFX100S II is an update to 2019’s GFX100S. The GFX series’ sensor is about 1.7 times larger than a 35mm full-frame sensor, with the GFX100S II’s version being the newly developed GFX 102MP CMOS II high-speed sensor.

The GFX100S II is features the new X-Processor 5 processor, housed in a compact body weighing 883g, making it the lightest of the 102MP GFX models.

The camera offers rich tonal expression and three-dimensional rendering capabilities. It includes AI-based subject detection, evolving the autofocus from its predecessor.

Improvements to the pixel structure on the sensor have enabled the use of ISO80 as the normal sensitivity, capturing images at greater dynamic range and lower noise than with the previous model.

It has an improved continuous shooting speed of up to 7.0 frames per second, and enhancements to the in-body image stabilisation function which achieves a maximum of eight-stop five-axis performance – the best in its series. Users can shoot videos in 4K/30P.

It is equipped with the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot, which shifts the image sensor with high precision while capturing photos, allowing an image generation with about 400-million pixels.

The GFX100S II has an expected retail price of R93,500.

Two new lenses

The Fujinon XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR is a standard zoom lens, with plans to introduce this as the new kit lens for the X-T50, X-T5 and X-S20. It is the lightest amongst its zoom lens peers, with a weight of about 240g in a weather resistant and low-temperature (-10°C) structure. It comes with half-macro close-up capabilities, and lens’s physical length remains the same at all zoom distances. It is an expected to retail at a price of R13,000.

For the GFX system, the Fujinon GF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR is a super telephoto prime lens, capable of images up to 500mm (equivalent to 396mm in 35mm format), making it the longest in the lineup of GF lenses. This makes the lens appealing for wildlife and sport photographers wanting to make use of the GFX system’s enhanced resolution and dynamic range. When combined with the Fujinon Teleconverter GF1.4X TC WR it achieves a maximum focal length of a 700mm (equivalent to 554mm in 35mm format). Despite being a super telephoto lens, it weighs about 1,375g, making it mobile for its long reach. The Fujinon GF500mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR comes at an expected R65,000.

