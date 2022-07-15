Canon launches compact, wide-angle RF lenses

Canon’s new RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM capture more detail, whether shooting macro photography or expansive environments.

Canon has launched two new affordable full frame RF lenses, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM. The RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM is a lightweight f/1.8 prime lens featuring a 24mm focal length, and the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is an ultra-wide-angle zoom lens covering a range of focal lengths from 15-30mm.

Continuing the expansion of the RF series of lenses, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM feature the same advanced optical technology and superior handling for sharp, high-quality imagery. Versatile lenses, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM are suited to a variety of genres of photography and vlogging, enabling users to unleash their creativity and instinctively capture each shot.

The RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM: Sharp, light, wide

The RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM is a compact and versatile wide-angle 24mm prime lens, made possible by the intelligent design of Canon’s RF mount. A fast, bright, image stabilised lens, the lens excels in low light scenarios with a f/1.8 maximum aperture and circular, 9-blade design. This also creates a soft background, that makes the subject stand out in the image. When used with an APS-C sensor camera, this lens also gives an effective focal length similar to 35mm.

Weighing just 270g and featuring a gear type STM motor which enables fast and quiet focusing in a small form factor, the lens is suitable for travel and landscape photographers. With a minimum focusing distance of 14cm (0.5x magnification), this lens offers creative potential, enabling photographers and vloggers to focus close to their subject, while still being able to capture the wider environment around it.

The RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM offers high optical performance and enhanced operation. Equipped with a customisable Lens Control Ring, photographers can fine-tune ISO, aperture and switch between AF methods. With a dedicated focus ring, this model also gives greater control during manual focusing. When used with compatible cameras, the lens information is displayed to offer even greater focusing assistance with the lens. With 11 elements in 9 groups, it employs super spectra coating to prevent ghosting and flare, for high-quality images every time. Offering smooth and steady stills and videos, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM employs a 5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser which increases to 6.5-stops of IS when used alongside an EOS R series body featuring In Body Image Stabiliser.

The ultra-wide RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM

Providing the flexibility of a range of focal lengths, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM boasts a 15 – 30mm focal range which is suitable for capturing travel, landscapes or vlogs. This ultra-wide-angle lens means photographers and vloggers can get more into each shot, to capture the full context and scale of subjects such as buildings and natural landscapes. The lens has a 5.5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser which allows longer shutter speeds for hand-held shooting and slick video. When used with an EOS R System body featuring In Body Image Stabiliser, users can obtain up to an incredible 7 stops for steady, shake-free stills and video. It weighs 390g and offers a compact, robust design. Featuring a leadscrew-type STM focusing motor, the lens can quickly focus on fast-moving subjects. This quiet STM motor is also well suited for capturing video, giving vloggers and content creators the tools to film like a pro.

A versatile lens, the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM also has strong macro capabilities. Photographers can experiment with the manual focus to discover the world up close and in incredible detail, thanks to the 0.52x magnification of this lens. The new optical design of the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM features aspherical and precision moulded elements and lens coatings, to capture every detail. A combined Focus and Lens Control Ring allows users to manipulate settings without taking their eye off the scene or subject.

Advanced technology for more creative freedom

Building on the RF series’ sophisticated design, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM and RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM feature advanced lens technology in a lightweight and portable size, to capture exceptionally sharp images anywhere. With its wide-angle and fast aperture, that lets photographers shoot high quality stills and video, even in low light, the RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM is a great choice for those wanting to explore the world around them through the quality of a fixed focal length lens. For those wanting more creative freedom, the ultra-wide zoom range and close focusing capabilities of the RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM mean users can turn their lens to everything from vast landscapes to tiny details.

Compatible with the EOS R, EOS RP and EOS R6, these lenses will also be a great addition to Canon’s new APS-C models, the EOS R7 and EOS R10, thanks to the wide-angle focal lengths.

RF 24mm F1.8 Macro IS STM Key Features:

Compact 24mm prime lens

Large f/1.8 aperture with 9 blades

5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser (CIPA standards)

6.5-stop Combined Image Stabiliser with selected EOS R Bodies (CIPA standards)

Compact and lightweight at just 270g

Gear type STM motor

14cm minimum focusing distance with 0.5x magnification

RF 15-30mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Key Features:

Ultra-wide-angle zoom lens offering 15-30mm focal range

5.5-stop Optical Image Stabiliser (CIPA standards)

7-stop Combined Image Stabiliser with selected EOS R Bodies (CIPA standards)

Lightweight lens at 390g

Leadscrew type STM motor

Maximum magnification of 0.52x

For more information, visit: www.canon.co.za