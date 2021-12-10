Connect with us

Encounter – Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

A Marine Corps veteran takes his kids from California to Nevada, while on run from law enforcement, as he tries to protect them from the threat of an alien invasion.

In Encounter, a decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.

The Amazon Studios film was directed by Michael Pearce, and stars Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer and Rory Cochrane. It was produced by Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott and Dimitri Doganis.

To watch Encounter, visit: https://www.primevideo.com/detail/0RL0SWS5ONJO62SNXXA7V4RF3P/

