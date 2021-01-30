Infinity Kingdom — Out on iOS and Android

Following the beta introduction in 2020, YooZoo’s cartoon-style strategy massively multiplayer online (MMO) game Infinity Kingdom is now available on iOS and Android devices.

Players will go into battle to try defeat the Gnomes and stop them from getting their evil hands on the World Heart and its powerful energy. Players will aim to lay siege and capture territories in City Sieges and build their empire.

Gamers can enter into battle as some of the most well-known historical leaders of all-time. The leaders include the Roman emperor Julius Caesar, England’s invader and king, William the Conqueror, ancient Chinese heroine Mulan, and the English archer Robin Hood. These leaders are part of the more than 60 characters who will be able to lead the player’s attacks.

The leaders’ skills can be organised by troop type, element, and position — allowing the player to test of their tactical knowledge. Additionally, players can add buffs to their team with dragons, training them to grow their power.

Players can send their scouts to find ruins from Norheim’s history, uncovering huge rewards in the process and be a better strength on the battlefield.

Infinity Kingdom can be installed on iOS and Android devices.