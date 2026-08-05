Three weeks left for Google startup funding

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

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Fifteen South African AI startups will receive up to R1-million each, along with technical support and access to Google’s Gemini models.

South African AI startups have three weeks left to apply for Google’s latest local accelerator programme, which offers funding without taking an ownership stake in the businesses.

Applications for the 2026 Google for Startups Accelerator: South Africa close on 28 August. Google will select 15 growth-stage startups for the three-month programme.

Each successful applicant will qualify for up to R1-million in equity-free funding. The founders will retain full ownership of their companies while gaining access to Google’s cloud infrastructure, AI tools and Gemini models.

The programme is aimed at South African-led startups that are owned or controlled by historically disadvantaged people and have already developed functional AI-based products for local needs.

It follows an announcement by Google senior vice-president James Manyika at the Google Cloud Summit Johannesburg and forms part of the company’s plan to support 50 South African startups between 2024 and 2028.

The accelerator will run from 28 September to 4 December as a hybrid programme. Founders will work directly with Google mentors and AI specialists on technical, product and business challenges.

The curriculum includes product roadmapping, growth planning and goal-setting. Participants will also join a network of more than 25 local accelerator alumni and Google’s wider international startup community.

“We are committed to the long-term growth of South Africa’s tech ecosystem,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google.

“Through programmes built specifically for South Africans, we give startups the support, mentorship and tools they need to thrive. As these startups grow, they drive local economic development and contribute to a more inclusive, technology-enabled future for the continent.”

Google expects applicants to use AI to address practical problems in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, logistics and education.

“African startups are well placed to build products and services that address the continent’s most pressing challenges,” said Aiyegbusi.

“This programme helps those solutions scale, responsibly and inclusively, so African-led companies can compete and lead on the global stage.”

Google launched its broader African startup accelerator in 2018. It says the programme has supported more than 190 startups in 17 countries.

Those companies have collectively raised more than $400-million, or about R6.6-billion, and created over 3,500 jobs. Google has provided them with $5-million in equity-free funding and product credits.

Applications for the South African programme are open through the Google for Startups website until 28 August 2026.