Eligible users can now register a facial video, which Google encrypts while stored, for future account recovery.

Google has launched selfie video as a new account recovery option that allows users to verify their identity when they cannot access their usual phone, computer or sign-in method.

“Your Google Account holds a lot of valuable information, from cherished photos to important emails and documents,” says the company. “We always want to make sure that information is private, secure, and readily available to you, which is why we recommend setting up multiple sign-in methods.”

How to set up and use selfie video

To set up selfie video, eligible users can visit Google’s selfie sign-in page while signed in to their account. They then follow the on-screen instructions, look into the device’s camera and complete several guided head movements to record their face from different angles.

If they later lose access to the account, Google may offer selfie video during the recovery process. The user records a new video, which Google compares with the saved recording to verify their identity and restore access.

Built with privacy and security in mind

Google records and stores the selfie video with the user’s consent. The recording is encrypted while stored and can be deleted at any time through the user’s Google Account. Google uses the video only for sign-in and account recovery unless the user chooses to share it for other purposes.

When a user submits a new selfie video during account recovery, Google compares the recording with the saved video. The user must also complete guided head movements to show that the footage is live. According to Google, these checks are intended to detect impersonation attempts involving photographs, prerecorded footage and deepfakes. The company also applies its standard security checks to identify suspicious sign-in activity.