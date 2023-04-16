EA unveils ‘Immortals of Aveum’

Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s troubled past to save its future.

Immortals of Aveum, “a groundbreaking single-player, first-person magic shooter”, will be released on 20 July on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store.



Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Ascendant Studios – a new studio made up of BAFTA and Game of the Year award-winning industry veterans – Immortals of Aveum is set in an original fantasy universe engulfed in magic, rife with conflict, and on the edge of the abyss. Players experience this visceral and cinematic, story-driven game through the eyes of Jak, as he joins an elite order of battlemages, masters all three colors of magic – blue, green, and red – and decimates legions of enemies with clever chained attacks and well-timed counters. Combining a modern story within a fantasy setting, the world of Aveum is filled with unforgettable characters, fast-paced action and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.



“It’s been a five-year journey for us at Ascendant,” says Bret Robbins, CEO and game director at Ascendant Studios. “We set out to create a cinematic, thrilling shooter set in a new fantasy world, with fast and fluid combat and an epic story. I can’t wait for everyone to play it.”



Jeff Gamon, general manager of EA Partners, says: “EA Originals champions individuals and teams who have disruptive creative visions for their games. Ascendant had us hooked when we saw how they had woven magic so seamlessly through fast-paced FPS combat, set against an action-packed story we just wanted to keep reading. Bret built an incredibly talented team whose unrelenting passion for creating original, AAA games, deep lore and telling imaginative new stories is on full display in Immortals of Aveum.”



Having grown up powerless and destitute, Jak is what’s known as an Unforeseen – someone who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities later in life. With his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and is reluctantly thrust into mankind’s endless war for the control of magic. With powerful magic-wielders and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Ever war, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s troubled past, if there’s any hope for saving its future.



