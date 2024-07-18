Gadget of the Week: Openview steps up to the stream

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The OV512, the new version of the Openview decoder may well be the best value in entertainment in South Africa, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

TV decoders, as set-top boxes used to be known, seem like a throwback to the last century, as the world moves to direct streaming.

However, for millions who can’t afford or don’t have access to high-speed broadband Internet access, they remain an entertainment lifeline. Across the continent, DStv is still the dominant pay-TV player, with more than 10-million subscribers. But, it turns out, pay-to-play is not the only game that is down.

Openview, a free-to-air satellite TV service from eMedia, has slowly been building up its value offering – to the extent that it is already used in over 3.5-million South African homes. Now, with the release of a new version of its decoder, the Openview OV512, the service has also entered the streaming era.

Previous models have been reliable workhorses and provided straightforward setup. Free access to an array of local and international channels helped it build a strong user base. However, these models lacked advanced connectivity and on-demand capabilities that a new generation of entertainment technology demands.

The OV512, in contrast, includes a built-in Wi-Fi receiver, which allows access to free streaming content. A new remote control has a dedicated +More button for streaming content, along with the ability to pause, rewind, and fast-forward on-demand content. This includes, for example, full access to YouTube.

Picture quality has seen an upgrade, with the OV512 supporting high-definition (HD) content, allowing for the kind of sharp images that have become an expectation in the age of HD broadcasting.

The decoder box itself is compact, sleek and stylish, allowing it to blend seamlessly, or at least unobtrusively, with most home entertainment setups. A mere 12cm wide and 12cm long, and 2.5cm high, it houses ports for DC power, HDMI, AV in/out, USB, and LNB satellite connector.

During testing, the OV512 demonstrated quick response times and smooth streaming of on-demand content. The integration of Wi-Fi connectivity was seamless, allowing for effortless access to additional content. The enhanced remote control proved to be user-friendly, with dedicated buttons making navigation of movies and series straightforward and efficient.

However, the on-screen menu options could do with further refinement, as the upfront offering looks meagre, despite a robust content library offering a wide variety of local and international shows and movies. The tabs include Home, Guide, Live, Search, +More and Settings, which speak for themselves, although one is left a little baffled as to what to Search for without knowing what is available. Live TV includes the likes of the three public SABC channels and eTV.

Activating the device is also a little cumbersome, requiring one to find and type in a lengthy device number, and specify province. The device is clearly not yet smart enough to locate itself.

That said, on-demand capabilities means users are no longer tied to broadcast schedules, giving them the freedom to watch what they want, when they want. This may well be the best value in entertainment in South Africa

What does it cost?

The Openview OV512 decoder has a once-off cost of R799. It does not include a satellite dish but is compatible with existing DStv dishes. The service itself is free. Visit vwww.openview.co.za to find out how to buy it.

Why does it matter?

Mmatshipi Matebane, executive for retail at Openview, sums it up: “Our new, sleek, and stylish decoder continues the trend of cutting-edge technology that Openview is known for. We remain dedicated to providing our customers with the best entertainment experience, and these new changes are a testament to that commitment.”

More significantly, the price point offers remarkable value for money, granting access to an array of free and premium content without the ongoing expense of monthly fees. This affordability makes it an attractive option for households looking for enhanced entertainment options without monthly expenses.

What are the biggest negatives?

Cumbersome activation – although only required the first time.

The on-screen menu is not as informative as a next-generation service suggests it should be.

What are the biggest positives?

Sleek, compact box that sits unobtrusively alongside a TV set.

A user-friendly remote control.

The biggest plus is a low-cost device and a no-cost service. Superb value for money.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on social media on @art2gee.