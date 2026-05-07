New FNB programme helps SMEs go digital

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Companies have another week to apply for an 18-month digital adoption journey.

First National Bank (FNB), in partnership with Edge Growth, has launched an 18-month, hands-on journey designed to help SMEs modernise operations and compete with greater confidence and agility.

Applications for the FNB Digital Enablement Programme (DEP) close on 17 May 2026. The programme is open to majority black-owned SMEs (51% or more) with annual revenue from R2-million to R10-million, operating in the following sectors: green economy and clean tech; processing and manufacturing; logistics and warehousing; infrastructure and circular value chains; or construction supply and engineering services. Businesses must be financially stable, compliant, and committed to the full 18-month journey.

“In an economy where customers expect faster service, real-time updates, and digital convenience, many South African SMEs are under pressure to keep pace,” said FNB in a statement. “Manual processes, complex paperwork, and outdated systems often slow businesses down, not because of a lack of ambition or capability, but because the right digital tools and support are not always easy to access.

“When SMEs are able to adopt the right digital solutions, however, the impact can be transformative. Digital enablement allows businesses to work more efficiently, respond faster to customers, and make better, data-informed decisions.”

Programme structure and focus areas

DEP offers real implementation support tailored to each SME’s industry and stage of growth. The programme focuses on three core areas:

Process optimisation – Streamlining workflows and reducing manual bottlenecks. Digital tool adoption – Selecting and integrating the right systems for finance, operations, sales, and internal processes. Digital market enablement – Equipping SMEs to engage customers, manage data, and compete in increasingly digitalised markets.

Each SME will be paired with a dedicated mentor or specialist who provides ongoing guidance to help businesses adopt new tools, navigate change, and embed digital processes into day-to-day operations.

The programme aims to respond directly to challenges commonly raised by SMEs, says FNB. These include cash flow constraints, manual or inefficient processes, compliance pressures, limited digital literacy, and difficulty accessing new markets.

However, says FNB, SMEs also have natural strengths that position them to thrive once digitally enabled. Their smaller size can allow them to adapt more quickly, respond faster to customer needs, and implement changes with greater agility than large organisations.

When equipped with the right digital tools, agility can become a competitive advantage, enabling SMEs to scale efficiently, improve service delivery, and capture opportunities that larger companies may be too slow to pursue.

By combining personalised guidance, practical tools, and support from industry partners, DEP aims to assist SMEs to stabilise operations, unlock growth, and build long-term resilience in a fast-changing market.

Palesa Moeletsi, FNB SME business development support manager, says: “Digital enablement is about more than digitising processes. It can improve productivity, enable data-led decision making, expand market and help businesses better navigate challenges. FNB is deeply committed to enabling the growth of small and medium businesses, which is why we’ve partnered with Edge Growth to deliver a programme that gives black-owned SMEs targeted support to navigate the risks of digital disruption.”

* Apply for the FNB Digital Enablement Programme here . Applications close 17 May 2026.