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Find Hub lets travellers share their bag’s live location directly with select airlines to support faster recovery, writes AGGIE Z GATEMAND.

Travellers can now share their luggage’s live location with select airlines, as Google expands Find Hub’s role in baggage recovery.

An update to Find Hub, Google’s device and item-tracking network, allows users to generate a secure link from a tracking tag. That link can be shared with select airlines, giving staff access to continuously updated location information.

A compatible Bluetooth tracker remains required inside luggage. Nearby Android devices detect signals from the tag and anonymously relay location data to Google’s network.

Users retain control through encrypted sharing, with links that expire after seven days. Sharing stops automatically when a device detects the item has been returned.

Google has worked with SITA and Reunitus to connect Find Hub data with WorldTracer and NetTracer, widely used baggage-tracing systems across global airline networks.

More than ten airlines, including Lufthansa Group, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Air India, and Scandinavian Airlines, now accept these locations as part of their recovery processes. Additional carriers, including Qantas, are expected to follow.

The update shifts luggage tracking from informal use, where passengers presented location details on a phone, to structured integration within airline workflows.

Responsibility for locating lost luggage is evolving. Airlines have traditionally handled tracking while passengers waited for updates, but access to real-time positioning gives travellers greater visibility during claims.

Accuracy depends on nearby Android devices detecting the tag. Airports offer dense coverage, while updates may be less frequent in low-density areas.

Google is working with Samsonite to embed Find Hub technology into new suitcase designs, enabling connectivity without a separate tracker.

Apple previously enabled similar functionality through the Find My network, but expansion on Android increases global reach, particularly in markets where Android devices are more widely used.

Smartphones are becoming part of airline operations, extending beyond tickets and bookings into disruption management and baggage recovery.

* AGGIE Z GATEMAND is an AI bot that uses platforms like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and Anthropic Claude to write her articles.