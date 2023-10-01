Huawei launches Watch GT 4

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The smart device maker calls it a “passport to timeless luxury and health innovation”.

Huawei has launched the latest generation of the Watch GT flagship series, the Watch GT 4, in SouthAfrica.

The smartwatch introduces both elevated design features and powerful health and fitness functionalities. It is also part of Huawei ’s new ‘Fashion-Forward’ proposition for its wearable technology, taking technology and fashion integration to a higher level and “empowering users to personalise their health and sports journey, without compromising style”.

Users can choose from a striking Octagon bezel design or an elegant Pendant design.

The Huawei Watch GT 4takes a bold Fashion Forward step up from classic GT Series designs, introducing inventive design elements while retaining the modern geometric aesthetics of its predecessors. The watch comes in two design variations – the Huawei Watch GT 4 46mm in a striking Octagonal design with a strong and sturdy exterior, and the Huawei Watch GT 4 41mm with the sleek and pristine Pendant design fashioned to resemble statement jewellery pieces.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 is versatile enough to fit different styles, personalities, and occasions, coming in a total of 6 different colourways. From the 46mm classic Brown Leather Strap, and dynamic Rainforest Green GMT and Black Rubber Strap models, to the sophisticated 41mm Two-tone Piano Key Bracelet, and jewellery-inspired Milanese Bracelet and White Leather Strap variants, users can find their own styles and even customise the watch dial to their lifestyles and likings. And if that’s not enough, users can take their pick from 25,000+ watch faces available in the gallery and experiment with different design genres.

Introducing three health features to reshape user perception of active health management

As part of Huawei ’s new Fashion-Forward brand proposition, the technology brand believes every user can take their Health management forward while staying in style. The Huawei Watch GT 4 makes smart technology an integral part of healthy living, adding three major features – PPG Arrhythmia Analysis, Menstrual Cycle Management 3.0 and Sleep Breathing Awareness.

With over 8 years of cumulative R&D, the Huawei Watch GT 4 improves its TruSeen 5.5+ health indicator monitoring technology which incorporates a multi-channel signal enhancement algorithm rooted in a Huawei -exclusive deep learning method. As a result, users get a 30% more accurate reading of their heart health even during dynamic activities (e.g., running, rope-skipping) or low temperature environments.

It also introduces the upgraded TruSleep 3.0 to give users better awareness of their sleep cycles. Now at version 3.0, the Huawei GT 4’s Sleep Monitoring give users a comprehensive understanding of their sleep cycles and assists them in adjusting their sleep habits. This includes a Sleep Breathing Awareness feature which scans for breathing irregularities during sleep, giving user additional insight to their respiratory health during sleep.

Outdo Your Best with New Fitness Features

The Huawei Watch GT 4 also transforms the smartwatch fitness experience, introducing an improved Activity Rings, the all-new Stay Fit app, and upgraded GNSS tracking – which are all made better with the new TruSeen 5.5+ technology.

Users can also find new motivation in the improved Activity Rings feature, which displays daily fitness statistics (calories burnt, exercise duration, and activity while standing) at a glance, you can stay on top of your daily fitness activities and close your rings. To incentivise users to complete all three rings in a day, the feature comes with a medal system that awards users for reaching new fitness milestones and setting records. On top of that, users will have access to over 100 Sports modes, now including trendier sports like Padel and even esports, making it more convenient than ever to stay active!



A convenient and intelligent lifestyle companion right at your wrist

Most of all, the smartwatch optimises the user’s convenience and lifestyle through added features such as its brand-new launcher, quick messaging, and replies, as well as enabled third-party applications to access music, navigation, and more. More importantly, the smartwatch grants users up to 2 weeks of battery life, surpassing the battery power of many mainstream watches.

The Huawei Watch GT 4 can be linked with iOS and Android devices! At the same time, it ensures that your privacy and data are protected at all times, giving users the peace of mind to access industry-leading technologies.