Get competitive with Logitech’s mesmerising keyboard
The Logitech G Pro X TKL wireless gaming keyboard is an excellent peripheral, shining with its beautiful RGB and outstanding battery, writes JASON BANNIER.
What is it?
The G Pro X TKL is a wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech’s Pro Series. It arrives in a luxurious carry case that provides protection for when one needs to transport the device. A small power button is situated at the device’s front, and, when activated, unveils a captivating spectrum of RGB lighting. Like with other Logitech products, the keyboard is customisable with the Logitech G Hub PC application. One can adjust the RGB lighting, and set up game mode, which is enabled with the game mode keyboard button.
The device Connects wirelessly with a USB-A lightspeed adapter, and features a 1ms report rate. It is also Bluetooth compatible, and a long USB-A to USB-C charging and data cable is available when battery drops low. G Hub suggested that the battery would last up to about 50 hours, with the keyboard set to maximum brightness, and with the colour wave RGB effect enabled. After about 5 hours of use, the device still had 85% battery remaining, so it seems that battery life will vary with one’s set up.
The keyboard features media controls, and a volume roller. Two small lights indicate if the Caps Lock is enabled, or if the battery power is low. The keyboard is tenkeyless, meaning that it lacks a numpad. The device features two height levels with its adjustable stands.
Our keyboard, with its brown tactile switches keys, resulted in a responsive, and comfortable experience while typing, and gaming. The device has the option of clicky, or linear switches upon purchase.
What does it cost?
The Logitech G Pro X TKL gaming keyboard is available in white, black, or pink at a recommended retail price of $199 from the Logitech website.
Why does it matter?
The Logitech G Pro X TKL gaming keyboard is an excellent device with its beautiful RGB lighting, responsive wireless capabilities, and carry case. Being a part of the Pro Series means that it is designed for competitive gamers, however it is still an outstanding choice for casual players.
What are the biggest negatives?
- No numpad.
What are the biggest positives?
- Wireless compatibility at 1ms report rate.
- Long battery life.
- Beautiful RGB lighting.
- Luxurious carry case.