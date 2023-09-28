Get competitive with Logitech’s mesmerising keyboard

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Logitech G Pro X TKL wireless gaming keyboard is an excellent peripheral, shining with its beautiful RGB and outstanding battery, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The G Pro X TKL is a wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech’s Pro Series. It arrives in a luxurious carry case that provides protection for when one needs to transport the device. A small power button is situated at the device’s front, and, when activated, unveils a captivating spectrum of RGB lighting. Like with other Logitech products, the keyboard is customisable with the Logitech G Hub PC application. One can adjust the RGB lighting, and set up game mode, which is enabled with the game mode keyboard button.

The device Connects wirelessly with a USB-A lightspeed adapter, and features a 1ms report rate. It is also Bluetooth compatible, and a long USB-A to USB-C charging and data cable is available when battery drops low. G Hub suggested that the battery would last up to about 50 hours, with the keyboard set to maximum brightness, and with the colour wave RGB effect enabled. After about 5 hours of use, the device still had 85% battery remaining, so it seems that battery life will vary with one’s set up.

The keyboard features media controls, and a volume roller. Two small lights indicate if the Caps Lock is enabled, or if the battery power is low. The keyboard is tenkeyless, meaning that it lacks a numpad. The device features two height levels with its adjustable stands.

Our keyboard, with its brown tactile switches keys, resulted in a responsive, and comfortable experience while typing, and gaming. The device has the option of clicky, or linear switches upon purchase.

What does it cost?

The Logitech G Pro X TKL gaming keyboard is available in white, black, or pink at a recommended retail price of $199 from the Logitech website.

Why does it matter?

The Logitech G Pro X TKL gaming keyboard is an excellent device with its beautiful RGB lighting, responsive wireless capabilities, and carry case. Being a part of the Pro Series means that it is designed for competitive gamers, however it is still an outstanding choice for casual players.

What are the biggest negatives?

No numpad.

What are the biggest positives?