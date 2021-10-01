Huawei Watch 3 pre-orders begin

After four years of evolution, the Huawei Watch lineup of premium smartwatches has become known for premium craftsmanship and stand-out designs. The latest Huawei Watch 3 is no different, with a rotating Digital Crown that delivers tactile feedback when a user rotates it. The rotating crown lets users zoom in or out of images and slide across the menu options more accurately. Its precise feedback, in the form of instant vibrations, also creates an enhanced experience for users’ fingertips.

Under the hood, there is also eSIM availability – which enables this smartwatch to deliver a standalone communication experience. Users can now leave their phones at home and continue to have a smartwatch-like device on their wrist, as long as their carrier supports eSIM. It comes with powerful graphics-processing hardware to make the device feel just a fluid as their smartphone.

It houses software to match, with HarmonyOS 2 giving users control of fitness apps and communication tools.

Speaking of communication, the Watch 3 supports MeeTime. Users can make voice calls through the app over Wi-Fi, eSIM, or connected smartphone. If one is away from their smartphone at the start of the call, they can easily transfer the MeeTime call back to their connected smartphone when they come in range again.

Users can download and store up to 6GB of music on the smartwatch, which is equivalent to about 1500 songs, meaning they won’t encounter space issues with running playlists and outdoors music.

Huawei has implemented a skin temperature sensor on the watch, which can record one’s temperature while one remains still in an indoor location. This means it can meet the need for initial body temperature screening and help users get a better understanding of their body temperature, based on which they can conduct health management.

The lifestyle features extend to fall detection, which can activate Help mode to let emergency contacts know that a user has fallen and not interacted with their watch after the fall.

It continuously monitors SpO2 levels to tell users to rest before physical injuries might occur, and wearing the watch to bed will reveal many insights into how one sleeps.

The watch is also geared to business use, and syncs meetings and appointments from the user’s smartphone. Flight information can be integrated, so users can easily check flight status, boarding gate and seat number without taking out the phone.

To back all these features up, the device has a five-day battery life with continuous tracking turned on.

The Huawei Watch 3 will be available from 6 October for R7,299. Users can pre-order the device now with a R99 deposit and receive a R999 discount.

