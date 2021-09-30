Samsung adds Galaxy A03s to the Galaxy A Series

Samsung has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A03s, providing enhanced features that are widely accessible, at just R2,499. Following the A02s released earlier this year, the new A03s comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a faster Octa-Core processor for an upgraded experience. Alongside, a triple camera experience, a 6.5” Infinity-V display and a Haze design, the Galaxy A03s also has a large 5000mAh battery for using a phone to its fullest capacity.

Revolutionise Your Pictures

Why have one camera when you can have four? The Galaxy A03s lets you experience the new era of photography with four dedicated cameras at your fingertips. The Triple Rear Camera includes: a 13MP Main Camera, a 2MP Refined Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Galaxy A03s also has a 5MP Selfie Camera, which comes with Selfie Focus meaning you now up your Selfie game like no other.

When creativity strikes, the Galaxy A03s gives you lots of ways to decorate your snapshots. Live Stickers uses facial recognition to give you fun stickers that adapt to your face, allowing for a touch of personality in your pictures. There are also plenty of stamps and filters to choose from which you can use to personalise your photos.

A Big Display for Fun and a Design that Embraces Uniqueness

Be it movies or games, you’ll get drawn into the action on the Galaxy A03s screen. The cinematic experience has never been more accessible with the 20:9 display ratio ensuring you get the whole scene on your screen.

The Galaxy A03s has a Haze & Matt effect appearance, allowing for a comfortable grip on its smooth curves and an easy hold whilst you watch movies or surf the web.

One UI Core

The A03s One UI Core lets you customise your phone as you please, whilst providing you with access to Samsung’s Galaxy Apps including Samsung Knox, Samsung Health and Samsung Smart Switch.

Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy A03s will be available at a recommended retail price of R2, 499

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A03s, click here.