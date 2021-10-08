More than 6,000 devices can be traded for Z Fold and Flip

Samsung has just released its most advanced Galaxy devices yet: the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. These instantly iconic foldable devices are giving South Africans many reasons to want to upgrade. It’s easy to see why. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is a smartphone, tablet and PC all in one and includes the option of the world-first S Pen support on a foldable device, with the S Pen Foldable edition and S Pen Pro – designed to enhance the device’s possibilities. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s larger and customisable Cover Screen and overall 120Hz seamless performance, along with bold new colours and accessories, give it a great balance between style and function.

Samsung has also made it easier to own these devices without waiting for the next upgrade. Customers can now trade in any Samsung or non-Samsung devices, ranging from smartphones to watches, tablets, laptops and wearables, and get cashback per device that can be used towards a new Galaxy purchase. There are over 6,000 devices that can be traded in as a great way to get your new Galaxy device for less.

Which foldable would you choose? Samsung provided the following information.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Unfold a better workstation. Featuring next-level performance, an immersive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and, in a foldable first, a specially-reengineered S Pen, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has been designed to set a new standard for mobile experiences. This is a device designed for on the go activities, work or play. You can do up to three things at once with Galaxy Z Fold3 5G’s enhanced multi-tasking. Compare, take notes, create, send, schedule and even more. Get it all done faster and stress-free. Not only does it offer users streamlined multitasking and breath-taking viewing experiences, it also features a sleeker and more portable design, making it the ultimate device for watching, working, capturing, playing and connecting.

Upgrade to Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Unfold a new look. The ideal balance between form and function, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G has been designed to provide users with more ways to express themselves. With a larger cover screen to let you do more without needing to open the device, incredible camera features and a sleek, compact design, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is more than a folding phone – it’s a statement. You will turn heads with an iconic design, created to capture your day and the big nights out, and then seamlessly fit back into your pocket.

Click here for more information about the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

1S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S-Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

2Trade-in value dependent on the condition of the original phone