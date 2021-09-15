Huawei Nova Y60 delivers a great camera at an affordable price

Most people in the market for a new smartphone are looking for one important feature: the camera. The technology behind smartphone cameras is evolving so quickly that they’re changing more dramatically than any other feature. But while the photo quality gets better and better with every evolution, this innovation, unfortunately, often comes with a hefty price tag.

The latest member of the Huawei Nova Series, the Nova Y60, features an impressive camera – but this time, one that doesn’t break the bank.

A triple AI camera for beautiful, high-res images

With its three lenses, the camera on the Y60 can capture beautiful, high-res images. Its main camera can take in large amounts of light and automatically adjusts its shutter speed to capture vivid details of moving subjects. With a built-in algorithm designed to reduce noise in images, it also produces clear and bright photos in low-light environments.

The second camera takes great wide-angle shots that perfectly capture vast landscapes or big groups of people. And its depth camera works together with the main camera to blur the background if users want to take crisp, professional-looking portraits.

The device comes with a 6.6″ Huawei FullView Display to offer a crisp, vibrant viewing experience, designed to show the brilliant colours in a user’s photographs.

The battery and storage to boot

There’s no point in having all of these visual delights, of course, if users need to charge their phones after every photoshoot or gaming session, or if their phone can’t store all their images and games. The Y60 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that allows users to photograph, share, game and stream all day.

The HUAWEI nova Y60 comes standard with 64GB of space to store photos and games, but this can be upped to 512GB if users choose to add a micro SD card.

The Huawei Nova Y60 is available on the Huawei Store (Online) for R3 099, and it comes with a free Bluetooth headset valued at R699. It also includes a two-year warranty, a free one-time screen guard service, a free unboxing service in-store, and 50 days of screen insurance. Users can also pick up the device from Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, Telkom or Takealot.