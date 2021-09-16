Canon reveals EOS R3

Canon has announced the highly anticipated EOS R3 – a powerhouse for sports photography and reportage. Blending tradition with cutting edge technology, the EOS R3 offers all the familiarity and speed of Canon’s renowned EOS-1 series, with the innovation and versatility of the pioneering EOS R System.

Designed using feedback from the most demanding professional press and sports photographers, the EOS R3 features over 100 improvements upon Canon’s mirrorless and DSLR models. The result is a camera that dramatically streamlines workflows and improves the connection between camera and photographer. With a new 24.1 megapixel sensor, the EOS R3 gives the optimal balance of performance, resolution and speed to offer news and sports photographers a great experience.

The future is fast

Leveraging the new 24.1-megapixel backside-illuminated stacked CMOS sensor, the EOS R3 offers lightning-fast image capture and enhanced responsiveness. The powerful sensor almost entirely eliminates rolling shutter distortion and with a rapid shutter speed, offering a range of 30 seconds to 1/64000th of a second, it helps sports photographers freeze the fastest of subjects. When using the electronic shutter, photographers can shoot up to 30fps with AE and AF tracking when shooting RAW files, as well as options for shooting at 15fps and 3fps. The electronic shutter can also be used with both Canon and third-party flashes for the first time. Removing the traditional weaknesses of electronic shutters, Canon has introduced Flicker detection and a High-Frequency anti-flicker shooting mode to detect and correct flickering light sources and prevent banding or colour and exposure issues.

To maximise control over the various AF options the EOS R3 offers three different ways to select the AF points: the quick smart controller, the precise multi-controller, and the instinctive Eye Control AF. Eye control AF provides a more natural connection between the camera and the photographer. This intuitive and pioneering AF point selection method moves the focus point to where the photographer looks. In situations where the story can quickly unfold, this allows photographers to instinctively focus on the action with a look.

Incredible video capabilities

As with the EOS R5, the EOS R3 meets the demand for photographers to capture the action in both high-quality stills, and impressive high-resolution video. It offers powerful video capability, capturing 6K 60p RAW resolution footage, which offers 50% more detail than 4K. With 6K CRM RAW files, exposure and white balance can be corrected post-capture to ensure stunning image reproduction. It’s now possible to record up to six hours of regular video or 1.5 hours at high 119.88/100p frame rates.

The EOS R3 is an ultra-fast, highly responsive camera that gives sports and news photographers the competitive advantage they need to get the winning shot.

For more information about the camera, visit https://www.canon.co.za/cameras/eos-r3/.