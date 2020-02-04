HP launches new Chromebooks at BETT

At BETT 2020 last month, HP announced new Chromebooks for students and teachers.

There are 30 million students and educators worldwide using Chromebooks for learning today. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition (EE), HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE and HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE are secure and shareable devices that enable schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.

Andy Rhodes, Global Head, Commercial PCs, Personal Systems, HP Inc, says: “Digital teaching and learning continues to evolve with teachers and students valuing technology solutions that not only serve as tools for education, but that can also withstand the rigours of wherever learning takes them – whether it’s in the classroom, lab, home, or somewhere in between. HP is passionate about creating solutions that provide early learners with the opportunity to expand their tools and their minds. With cloud-based mobile learning becoming increasingly relevant, HP’s new Chromebooks help students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.”

The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE are the world’s thinnest 11” rugged Chromebooks for education, delivering both portability and durability for today’s students. Powered by Intel or AMD processors, HP’s new Education Edition Chromebooks keep pace with active student lifestyles, while the fast-booting Chrome OS helps save valuable time.

Built to withstand modern learning environments, both devices undergo a 76 cm drop test on concrete and 122 cm on wood, HP’s Total Test Process and MIL-STD 810G testing. The keyboards can resist spills of up to 350 ml (12 oz) of water, and can be repeatedly wiped with common household cleaning wipes for cleaning. Designed for engaging discussions, students can show and share Android and G Suite apps on an optional HD IPS anti-glare touchscreen.

The HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE is powered by Intel processors and designed with a 360° hinge, and works with an active HP Wacom EMR pen. This means students can type, touch, capture, write and draw in four user modes – stand, tent, tablet and notebook – making it possible to create, present and work in the mode that suits the task.

Availability