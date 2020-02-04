Product of the Day
HP launches new Chromebooks at BETT
At the British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) expo in London last month, HP launched a new range of Chromebooks aimed at students and teachers.
There are 30 million students and educators worldwide using Chromebooks for learning today. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition (EE), HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE and HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE are secure and shareable devices that enable schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration and critical thinking.
Andy Rhodes, Global Head, Commercial PCs, Personal Systems, HP Inc, says: “Digital teaching and learning continues to evolve with teachers and students valuing technology solutions that not only serve as tools for education, but that can also withstand the rigours of wherever learning takes them – whether it’s in the classroom, lab, home, or somewhere in between. HP is passionate about creating solutions that provide early learners with the opportunity to expand their tools and their minds. With cloud-based mobile learning becoming increasingly relevant, HP’s new Chromebooks help students create and collaborate to deliver meaningful outcomes for themselves and their communities.”
The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE and the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE are the world’s thinnest 11” rugged Chromebooks for education, delivering both portability and durability for today’s students. Powered by Intel or AMD processors, HP’s new Education Edition Chromebooks keep pace with active student lifestyles, while the fast-booting Chrome OS helps save valuable time.
Built to withstand modern learning environments, both devices undergo a 76 cm drop test on concrete and 122 cm on wood, HP’s Total Test Process and MIL-STD 810G testing. The keyboards can resist spills of up to 350 ml (12 oz) of water, and can be repeatedly wiped with common household cleaning wipes for cleaning. Designed for engaging discussions, students can show and share Android and G Suite apps on an optional HD IPS anti-glare touchscreen.
The HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE is powered by Intel processors and designed with a 360° hinge, and works with an active HP Wacom EMR pen. This means students can type, touch, capture, write and draw in four user modes – stand, tent, tablet and notebook – making it possible to create, present and work in the mode that suits the task.
Availability
- The HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE is available now.
- The HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE is expected to be available in February. Pricing will be shared closer to availability.
- The HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE is available now.
Product of the Day
Lego launches Old Trafford set
Fans of Manchester United are in for a treat: Lego has created a Creator set for Old Trafford stadium, the home of the Manchester United football team.
Lego has released the Creator Expert Old Trafford – Manchester United set, which is now exclusively available at LEGO Certified Stores nationwide and at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.
The intricately detailed set is a 1:600, 3,898-piece replica of the famous football stadium in England, released in celebration of the 110th anniversary of Old Trafford Stadium, in partnership with the Manchester United Football Club.
Lego Creator Expert models are a series of advanced building sets for adults who are passionate about everything from cars to famous landmarks around the world.
The set measures 18.5cm in height, 47cm in length and 39cm in width, and features some of the most iconic elements of Old Trafford – including the player’s tunnel and even the Statue of the United Trinity.
The Old Trafford – Manchester United set is a great gift and collectors’ piece for a Manchester United fan, or anyone who loves the beautiful game.
Available at Lego Certified Stores in Gateway (Durban), Menlyn Mall (Pretoria), Sandton City (Johannesburg), and Canal Walk (Cape Town) at a recommended retail price of R4,500 or at www.greatyellowbrick.co.za.
Product of the Day
SanDisk releases 1TB Type-C flash drive
At CES earlier this month, the SanDisk brand released its newest dual connector drive, which can store up to 1TB of data and works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.
The all-metal, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe allows users to move files between their USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs, as well as USB Type-A computers.
This enables users, for example, to shoot photos on their USB type-C smartphone and access them on their PC when Wi-Fi connectivity is slow. The drive also allows users with full internal and external storage to move files off their devices, freeing up space for other content.
Content can also be automatically backed up with the SanDisk Memory zone app. This includes photos, videos, music, documents and contacts.
It uses the USB 3.1 Gen 1 standard, which enables 150MB/s read speeds, making it ideal for the photographer or videographer that has many files to transfer between devices.
The best part about this device is the size: it’s the size of a regular flash drive. One can attach the drive to a keyring to keep it handy.
The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this year; availability in South Africa is yet to be confirmed. Read more about the drive here.